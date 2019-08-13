SmashFly Technologies Welcomes New Vice President of Global Business Development

Former Ricoh Global Services Head of International Accounts Matthew Keown Brings Strategic Fortune Global 500 International and Business Development Experience to the Recruitment Marketing Technology Leader

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmashFly Technologies , the leader in enterprise career site and recruitment CRM technology, announces the appointment of Matthew Keown as Vice President, Global Business Development. He leads SmashFly’s domestic and international expansion efforts, establishing and nurturing bi-lateral partnerships while further expanding the brand’s presence throughout the U.K., Europe and Asia Pacific.



Keown brings more than 15 years of experience running high-achieving teams in Atlanta, Singapore and London and implementing effective global business strategies for efficient and sustainable results.

SmashFly’s CEO, Thom Kenney, commented, “Matt’s unique background – spanning sales, marketing and finance operations across three continents – offers us a critical opportunity to not only accelerate the development of new partnerships, but continue to foster the cohesive, team-first culture that drives our success within the U.S. and abroad.”

Following the 2018 opening of its U.K.-based headquarters in Belfast, Keown’s addition to SmashFly’s leadership team is integral to the rapidly growing relationships with the company’s global customer base and strategic partner network.

Keown shared, “The passion and commitment of the professionals at SmashFly is infectious. Walking into the offices, talking with customers, demoing the platform … you can easily see why they are the leading CRM and career site technology. I’m very much looking forward to contributing to the breadth and depth of our partner ecosystem and the expansion of our footprint globally.”

Prior to SmashFly, Keown was the Head of International Accounts for Ricoh Global Services responsible for managing the commercial efforts of a $1 billion portfolio of international customers. Most recently, he was the Director of Financial Operations for Ricoh’s largest global account. He holds a BS in Political Science from the University of West Georgia and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame and resides in Atlanta, Georgia.

More About SmashFly Technologies

Privately held, SmashFly is backed by OpenView Venture Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners. One-quarter of the company's customers are part of the Fortune 500 and its platform has users in 69 countries worldwide. Powered by intelligent automation and AI, SmashFly's platform combines CRM, career site, events, and analytics solutions to create a smarter, seamless experience for talent -- and your team. To learn more about SmashFly, visit www.smashfly.com and follow us on Twitter @SmashFly .

