Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Markets to 2023; Led by Hunter Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems, Lindsay Corp, Rain Bird Corp, and The Toro Co
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Government initiatives to support sustainable agriculture practices
Government and non-government bodies across the world are emphasizing sustainable agriculture practices by focusing on the efficient use of natural resources, such as land and water. Several governments offer farm assistance loans to automate the irrigation system in agriculture. The purpose of farm operating loans is to help farmers start, maintain, and strengthen a farm, and this loan amount can be used for purchasing farm equipment, such as automatic irrigation equipment.
The World Health Organization (WHO) supports farmers in Morocco and several other countries for the adoption of drip irrigation systems to increase their agricultural output. Such government support will lead to the expansion of the global automatic irrigation equipment market at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.
Growing popularity of solar-powered automatic irrigation systems
The continuous supply of electricity is crucial for the working of automatic irrigation systems. In rural areas, especially in developing and emerging countries, access to electricity grids may not always be guaranteed. In these areas, farmers cannot rely on irrigation systems powered by electricity. Thus, an independent and alternative energy system can be a solution for farmers to secure a safe power source for automatic irrigation systems.
A solar-powered automatic irrigation system (equipped with a solar cell) combines the efficiency of micro-irrigation with the reliability of a solar-powered water pump. The popularity of solar-powered irrigation systems has encouraged some vendors to offer such models in the global market. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The market report also looks at factors such as government initiatives to support sustainable agriculture practices, increasing consumer awareness to adopt water-efficient lawn maintenance systems, technological advances in automatic irrigation equipment.
However, high initial cost and maintenance cost of automatic irrigation equipment, operational difficulties of automatic irrigation equipment, easy availability of substitutes may hamper the growth of the automatic irrigation equipment industry over the forecast period.
Segments Analyzed
The automatic irrigation equipment market analysis considers sales from automatic irrigation equipment, automatic irrigation controllers, automatic irrigation sensors, automatic irrigation valves injectors, and automatic irrigation flow meters. The analysis also considers the sales of automatic irrigation equipment in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the automatic irrigation controllers segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as innovative product offering will play a significant role in the automatic irrigation controllers' segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global automatic irrigation equipment market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automatic irrigation equipment manufacturers, that include Hunter Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corp., Rain Bird Corp., and The Toro Co.
Also, the automatic irrigation equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Automatic irrigation controllers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Automatic irrigation sensors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Automatic irrigation valves - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Automatic irrigation injectors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Automatic irrigation flow meters - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Introduction of smart assistants in controllers and flow meters
- Growing popularity of solar-powered automatic irrigation systems
- Increasing online presence of vendors
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Hunter Industries
- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.
- Lindsay Corp.
- Rain Bird Corp.
- The Toro Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7u8qz4
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.