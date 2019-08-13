Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Markets to 2023; Led by Hunter Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems, Lindsay Corp, Rain Bird Corp, and The Toro Co

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Government initiatives to support sustainable agriculture practices



Government and non-government bodies across the world are emphasizing sustainable agriculture practices by focusing on the efficient use of natural resources, such as land and water. Several governments offer farm assistance loans to automate the irrigation system in agriculture. The purpose of farm operating loans is to help farmers start, maintain, and strengthen a farm, and this loan amount can be used for purchasing farm equipment, such as automatic irrigation equipment.



The World Health Organization (WHO) supports farmers in Morocco and several other countries for the adoption of drip irrigation systems to increase their agricultural output. Such government support will lead to the expansion of the global automatic irrigation equipment market at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.



Growing popularity of solar-powered automatic irrigation systems



The continuous supply of electricity is crucial for the working of automatic irrigation systems. In rural areas, especially in developing and emerging countries, access to electricity grids may not always be guaranteed. In these areas, farmers cannot rely on irrigation systems powered by electricity. Thus, an independent and alternative energy system can be a solution for farmers to secure a safe power source for automatic irrigation systems.



A solar-powered automatic irrigation system (equipped with a solar cell) combines the efficiency of micro-irrigation with the reliability of a solar-powered water pump. The popularity of solar-powered irrigation systems has encouraged some vendors to offer such models in the global market. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report also looks at factors such as government initiatives to support sustainable agriculture practices, increasing consumer awareness to adopt water-efficient lawn maintenance systems, technological advances in automatic irrigation equipment.



However, high initial cost and maintenance cost of automatic irrigation equipment, operational difficulties of automatic irrigation equipment, easy availability of substitutes may hamper the growth of the automatic irrigation equipment industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



The automatic irrigation equipment market analysis considers sales from automatic irrigation equipment, automatic irrigation controllers, automatic irrigation sensors, automatic irrigation valves injectors, and automatic irrigation flow meters. The analysis also considers the sales of automatic irrigation equipment in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the automatic irrigation controllers segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as innovative product offering will play a significant role in the automatic irrigation controllers' segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global automatic irrigation equipment market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automatic irrigation equipment manufacturers, that include Hunter Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corp., Rain Bird Corp., and The Toro Co.



Also, the automatic irrigation equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



