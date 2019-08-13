Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Worth $211.3 Billion by 2025- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Treatment Technology (Membrane Separation, Membrane Bio-Reactor), Delivery Equipment, Treatment Chemicals, Instrumentation, Application, and Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the global water and wastewater treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to reach $211.3 billion by 2025.

Today, growing global demand for clean water, more stringent regulatory issues, and increasing environmental concerns make water and wastewater treatment systems more relevant than ever. Rapid population growth and urbanization, growing demand for new water resources, rising focus on water quality and public health, increasing prevalence of water borne diseases, increase in industrial demand, and stringent governmental regulations on treating wastewater also aids in the growth of this market. Moreover, growing focus on sewage treatment in countries like the U.S., China, and India, and potable water for small communities provide significant opportunities in this market. However, high cost of equipment, operations, and disposal obstructs the growth of this market to some extent. In addition, aging water infrastructure, excess energy consumption, and rising expenditure due to excess sludge production are some of the major challenges in the global water and wastewater treatment market.

The global water and wastewater treatment market is mainly segmented by product category (treatment technologies, delivery equipment, treatment chemicals, and instrumentation), by delivery equipment (pipes and fittings, pumps, filters, valves and controls, and blowers), by treatment chemicals (coagulants & flocculants, disinfectants and general biocidal products, scale and corrosion inhibitors, pH conditioners,﻿ antifoam chemicals, and other chemicals), by instrumentation (anaerobic digestion sensors, activated sludge instrumentation, nutrient removal instrumentation, and sedimentation sensors), and by application (municipal and industrial).

Based on technology type, membrane separation segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall water and wastewater treatment technologies market in 2019, owing to the rising demand for low energy consuming water treatment processes and growing emphasis on reducing the usage of chemicals in water treatment. However, membrane bio-reactor (MBR) treatment/technology segment is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to its growing use as an efficient compact technology for municipal and industrial wastewater treatment.

Based on chemical type, coagulant and flocculant segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in 2019. This segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, attributed to its low cost for the treatment and supply of drinking water and wastewater; high efficiency over wide range of pH and raw water temperatures; and lower dosage requirement to achieve water treatment goals. Moreover, stringent government regulations for wastewater treatment and growing use of water treatment chemicals in industrial water treatment processes further supports the growth and dominance of this segment.

Based on instrumentation type, anaerobic digestion sensors commanded the largest share of the global water and wastewater treatment instrumentation market, as these sensors provide accurate, high quality, and reliable measurement of CH4, CO, and CO2 gas concentrations and can be easily integrated with various gas detection systems.

Based on application, the overall water and wastewater treatment market is segmented into municipal and industrial. Municipal application segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the global water and wastewater treatment market, owing to its growing use in residential and nonpresidential applications and increasing focus on the water quality and public health. However, industrial application segment is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. The fast growth of this type is mainly attributed to rapid growth in the global industrial sector and growing demand for water and wastewater treatments for providing clean and processed water.

Geographically, this market is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, and RoE), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and RoAPAC), Latin America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and RoLATAM), and Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global water and wastewater treatment market through 2025, mainly due to increasing population, rising demand for advanced residential water treatment, development of membrane technology, increased environmental deterioration, the declining availability of clean water, increasing public-sector investment in water infrastructure, and increasing research and development expenditure.

The key players operating in the global water and wastewater treatment market are Suez Environnement S.A. (France), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), DowDuPont (U.S.), Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation (U.S.), 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), ITT Inc. (U.S.), United Utilities Group PLC (U.K.), Kingspan Water & Energy (U.K.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Kemira Oyj (Finland), BASF SE (Germany), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Bio-Microbics, Inc. (U.S.), Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada), Aquatech International Corporation (U.S.), ASIO, spol. s r.o. (Czech Republic), Orenco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), and Scinor Water America, LLC (U.S.) among others.

