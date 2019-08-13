The Lady Cranes team to face Kenya in today's game in South Africa

Uganda Lady Cranes coach Edgar Lemeriga has selected his side to face Kenya in Tuesday's Women's Rugby World Cup Qualifier at Bosman Stadium.

"This will be the third time we meet Kenya in a space of two months and the girls have picked a lot of confidence in the fixture. We will definitely see a better performance from the previous ones"- Coach Edgar Lemeriga ahead of the Kenya vs Uganda game at 2:00pm.

Uganda team list: 1. Faith Namugga 2. Yvonne Najjuma 3. Irene Nzige 4. Winnie Atyang (C) 5. Charity Atimango 6. Loy Mbabazi 7. Helen Gizamba 8. Beatrice Atim 9. Rosenburg kanyunyuzi 10. Claire Anena 11. Esther Tino 12. Peace Lekuru(vc) 13. Asha Nakityo 14. Julie Nandawula 15. Samiya Ayikoru

Subs 16. Peace Mirembe 17. Christine Nakayiza 18. Evelyne Aweku 19. Teddy Iwutung 20. Harriet Kayonjo 21. Agnes Nakuya 22. Emmanuella Oroma 23. Kyoita Mary

