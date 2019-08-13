Biz2Credit Commits $10+ Million to FinTech Skills Training Initiative

FinTech Leader Will Retrain Workers on its Biz2X Platform in Software Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, and Data Analytics

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit Inc., the leader in online digital SME finance platforms, today announced that it is committing more than $10 million in a technology training initiative designed to further enhance the skills of more than 100 of its employees globally in areas such as software engineering, AI, data analytics, and IT support.



Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit is a pioneer and one of the most important players in the global FinTech industry. The company partners with leading institutions and businesses across the globe, including in the U.S., Canada, India, Singapore, and Australia.

Biz2Credit is part of a growing list of FinTech companies that have recently committed to multimillion-dollar investments in retraining. These investments by FinTech companies have become vital in the U.S. due to the country’s shortage of workers with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) skills.

“With the Biz2X platform, we are building technology to transform digital banking and SME financing. Our focus is on using artificial intelligence/machine learning to drive higher efficiencies, better insights and create valuable business outcomes for our clients,” said Vineet Tyagi, Biz2Credit’s Chief Technology Officer. “We are committing a significant investment towards providing the best infrastructure and training to our employees and are opening a brand-new facility designed from the ground up to foster collaboration, improve productivity and provide best-in-class employee facilities.”

Biz2Credit has already undertaken the first level of skill upgrading programs for employees and will ramp up the training programs over the next 6-9 months.

“This investment also reflects our commitment to strengthen our technological capabilities globally. We are reinforcing our commitment to retain and attract the brightest minds, who will get the opportunity to work on building technology that is transforming digital banking and SME financing worldwide,” Tyagi added.



Biz2Credit was founded in 2007 with one goal: make the business financing process work better for lenders and their customers. Biz2Credit’s mission is to provide small businesses with industry-leading lending solutions throughout their lifecycle in a flexible and transparent environment. The company offers its Biz2X Platform to banks and other financial institutions to allow them to better manage loan processes and related risks. For more information about Biz2Credit and Biz2X, visit www.Biz2Credit.com and www.Biz2X.com .

