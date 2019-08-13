Commercial & Military Parachute Market Set to Record a CAGR of Approx 5% Over 2019-2023
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial and Military Parachute Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Demand for development of advanced aircraft ballistic recovery systems
An aircraft ballistic recovery system consists of a rocket-deployed parachute that is engaged to decelerate an aircraft while landing on short runways or while encountering issues like engine failure or fuel exhaustion. Thus, with technological advances in the development of parachute textiles with high tensile strength and low shearing failure, it is anticipated that these systems will be equipped in several new aircraft models.
This demand for advanced aircraft ballistic recovery system will lead to the expansion of the global commercial and military parachute market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
Rising Focus on development of parachutes for space applications
The scope of application of parachute systems has widened to encompass even in space. NASA is developing a parachute that is capable of being deployed in space.
The R&D efforts of the company are directed towards the development of high-performance materials for parachutes and designing a highly reliable system that can withstand the failure of either a drogue or main parachute. These developments are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
Also, our global commercial and military parachute market report also looks at factors such as the growth of joint defense operations, increasing procurement, growth of sky-diving tourism, and development of advanced aircraft ballistic recovery systems.
However, the uncertainties in the macroeconomic factors altering market dynamics, reliability concerns associated with parachute systems and supply chain complexities may hamper the growth of the commercial and military parachute market over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The commercial and military parachute market analysis considers sales from round, ram-air, square and cruciform, and drogue. The analysis also considers the sales of the parachute in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.
In 2018, the round parachute segment had a significant share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the emergence of new product offerings will play a significant role in the round parachute segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global commercial and military parachute market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial and military parachute manufacturers, that include BAE Systems Plc, Mills Manufacturing Corp., Rostec State Corp., Schsische Spezialkonfektion GmbH, Safran SA, and TransDigm Group Inc.
Also, the commercial and military parachute market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Round - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Ram air - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Square and cruciform - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Drogue - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of parachutes for space applications
- Prospective use of nanotechnology for parachute manufacturing
- Emergence of detachable cabin concept
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BAE Systems PLC
- Mills Manufacturing Corp.
- Rostec State Corp.
- Schsische Spezialkonfektion GmbH
- Safran S.A.
- TransDigm Group Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pu0j4i
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.