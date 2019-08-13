Commercial & Military Parachute Market Set to Record a CAGR of Approx 5% Over 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial and Military Parachute Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Demand for development of advanced aircraft ballistic recovery systems



An aircraft ballistic recovery system consists of a rocket-deployed parachute that is engaged to decelerate an aircraft while landing on short runways or while encountering issues like engine failure or fuel exhaustion. Thus, with technological advances in the development of parachute textiles with high tensile strength and low shearing failure, it is anticipated that these systems will be equipped in several new aircraft models.



This demand for advanced aircraft ballistic recovery system will lead to the expansion of the global commercial and military parachute market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Rising Focus on development of parachutes for space applications



The scope of application of parachute systems has widened to encompass even in space. NASA is developing a parachute that is capable of being deployed in space.



The R&D efforts of the company are directed towards the development of high-performance materials for parachutes and designing a highly reliable system that can withstand the failure of either a drogue or main parachute. These developments are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



Also, our global commercial and military parachute market report also looks at factors such as the growth of joint defense operations, increasing procurement, growth of sky-diving tourism, and development of advanced aircraft ballistic recovery systems.



However, the uncertainties in the macroeconomic factors altering market dynamics, reliability concerns associated with parachute systems and supply chain complexities may hamper the growth of the commercial and military parachute market over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The commercial and military parachute market analysis considers sales from round, ram-air, square and cruciform, and drogue. The analysis also considers the sales of the parachute in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the round parachute segment had a significant share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the emergence of new product offerings will play a significant role in the round parachute segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global commercial and military parachute market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial and military parachute manufacturers, that include BAE Systems Plc, Mills Manufacturing Corp., Rostec State Corp., Schsische Spezialkonfektion GmbH, Safran SA, and TransDigm Group Inc.



Also, the commercial and military parachute market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



