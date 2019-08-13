Electrocardiography Devices (ECG): Worldwide Market Forecasts to 2023 - Emergence of Handheld, Wireless, and Remote Monitoring ECG Devices Create Opportunities
Technological advances
Technological advances have helped in developing ECG devices with reduced size, and enhanced portability and that are easy to use. The new-generation ECG devices incorporate advanced algorithms, which provide high-fidelity data to support better clinical decisions. For example, the VERITAS technology offers high accuracy in real-time ST-segment monitoring, arrhythmia detection, and resting ECG interpretation.
The latest ECG devices also incorporate various workflow improvement features, such as simplified step-by-step operation, touch-screen systems, and better connectivity with ECG management systems. Such advances will lead to the expansion of the global electrocardiography devices (ECG) market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Emergence of handheld, wireless, and remote monitoring ECG devices
Technological advances in sensors now allow recording of electrical impulses from the heart in the absence of conventional ECG machines. Several technologies are now wearable and can monitor and record cardiac impulses for weeks or even months. These devices are increasingly being adopted in out-of-hospital settings. such as in households and public places.
HeartScan HCG-801 ECG Monitor, offered by Omron Healthcare, is a portable ECG recorder with finger and chest electrodes and a high-resolution screen that displays the HR, rhythm, and ECG waveform. It is cordless, and there is no need to wear electrodes. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
Also, the market report also looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of CVDs, increasing awareness about CVDs, and technological advances. However, high cost of EVG devices, increasing demand for refurbished ECG devices, lack of skilled clinicians with expertise in ECG may hamper the growth of the electrocardiography devices (ECG) industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The electrocardiography devices (ECG) market analysis considers sales from resting ECG devices, stress ECG test devices, and ambulatory ECG monitoring devices. The analysis also considers the sales of electrocardiography devices (ECG) in North America, Europe, Asia, and the RoW.
In 2018, the resting ECG devices segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing focus on early diagnosis and disease prevention, the rising number of resting ECG procedures, and technological advances will play a significant role in the resting ECG devices segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a few major players, the global electrocardiography devices (ECG) market is concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electrocardiography devices (ECG) manufacturers, that include General Electric Co., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nihon Kohden Corp., OSI Systems Inc., and SCHILLER AG.
Also, the electrocardiography devices (ECG) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Resting ECG devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Ambulatory ECG monitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Stress ECG test devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing number of acquisition and strategic collaborations
- Focus on emerging countries
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- General Electric Co.
- Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Nihon Kohden Corp.
- OSI Systems Inc.
- SCHILLER AG
