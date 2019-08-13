Electrocardiography Devices (ECG): Worldwide Market Forecasts to 2023 - Emergence of Handheld, Wireless, and Remote Monitoring ECG Devices Create Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electrocardiography Devices (ECG) Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Technological advances



Technological advances have helped in developing ECG devices with reduced size, and enhanced portability and that are easy to use. The new-generation ECG devices incorporate advanced algorithms, which provide high-fidelity data to support better clinical decisions. For example, the VERITAS technology offers high accuracy in real-time ST-segment monitoring, arrhythmia detection, and resting ECG interpretation.



The latest ECG devices also incorporate various workflow improvement features, such as simplified step-by-step operation, touch-screen systems, and better connectivity with ECG management systems. Such advances will lead to the expansion of the global electrocardiography devices (ECG) market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Emergence of handheld, wireless, and remote monitoring ECG devices



Technological advances in sensors now allow recording of electrical impulses from the heart in the absence of conventional ECG machines. Several technologies are now wearable and can monitor and record cardiac impulses for weeks or even months. These devices are increasingly being adopted in out-of-hospital settings. such as in households and public places.



HeartScan HCG-801 ECG Monitor, offered by Omron Healthcare, is a portable ECG recorder with finger and chest electrodes and a high-resolution screen that displays the HR, rhythm, and ECG waveform. It is cordless, and there is no need to wear electrodes. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



Also, the market report also looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of CVDs, increasing awareness about CVDs, and technological advances. However, high cost of EVG devices, increasing demand for refurbished ECG devices, lack of skilled clinicians with expertise in ECG may hamper the growth of the electrocardiography devices (ECG) industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The electrocardiography devices (ECG) market analysis considers sales from resting ECG devices, stress ECG test devices, and ambulatory ECG monitoring devices. The analysis also considers the sales of electrocardiography devices (ECG) in North America, Europe, Asia, and the RoW.



In 2018, the resting ECG devices segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing focus on early diagnosis and disease prevention, the rising number of resting ECG procedures, and technological advances will play a significant role in the resting ECG devices segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global electrocardiography devices (ECG) market is concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electrocardiography devices (ECG) manufacturers, that include General Electric Co., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nihon Kohden Corp., OSI Systems Inc., and SCHILLER AG.



Also, the electrocardiography devices (ECG) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Resting ECG devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Ambulatory ECG monitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Stress ECG test devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing number of acquisition and strategic collaborations

Emergence of handheld, wireless, and remote monitoring ECG devices

Focus on emerging countries

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

General Electric Co.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

OSI Systems Inc.

SCHILLER AG

