Better Choice Company Enters Research Agreement with Green Element to Test Anxiety-Reducing Potential in CBD Dog Treats 

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (OTCQB: BTTR) (the “Company”), an animal health and wellness CBD company, today announced that the Company has entered into a research partnership with Green Element BV (“Green Element”), a Dutch research firm, to conduct clinical research in the Netherlands on the anxiety reduction potential of Better Choice CBD canine products.



The goal of the clinical study is to assess the efficacy of CBD dog products in reducing anxiety symptoms among canines diagnosed with separation and social anxiety. The clinical study is expected to commence during the fourth quarter of 2019 and last between six to eight months, at which time the data will be evaluated.

“Currently, there is little to no available scientific research on the effects of CBD administration on behavioral disorders in companion animals. This shortage of data needs to be addressed to enable a more effective and reliable development of animal CBD products,” said Damian Dalla-Longa, Co-CEO of Better Choice. “Working in partnership with Green Element allows Better Choice to take vital steps forward in such an under-researched field.”

“Unlocking the mechanism behind CBD’s effects on large animals through clinical trials is a critical investment of our time and resources. We are fully committed to working with our partners at Better Choice to share in this discovery,” added Dr. Oran Marvan, Director of Veterinary Research at Green Element.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

At the foundation of Better Choice Company Inc., is the belief that good health practices and nutrition contribute to, and promote, a higher quality of life. Better Choice, an animal health and wellness CBD company, has acquired TruPet LLC, an online seller of ultra-premium, all-natural pet food, treats and supplements, with a special focus on freeze dried and dehydrated raw products. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

