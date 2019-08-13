World Laser Cutting Machine Markets to 2023 - Increasing Focus on Automating the Metal Cutting Process

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laser Cutting Machine Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The laser cutting machines market analysis considers sales from fiber, solid-state, diode, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of laser cutting machine in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the fiber segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as technological advances and growing industrial applications will play a significant role in the fiber segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the market report also looks at factors such as increasing focus on automating the metal cutting process, rising demand for fiber laser cutting machines, growing investment in aerospace and defense industry. However, availability of alternate machine tools for metal cutting applications, decline in sales of automobiles, increasing demand for refurbished laser cutting machines may hamper the growth of the laser cutting machine industry over the forecast period.



Increasing focus on automating the metal cutting process



The metal cutting process is mechanized, and various steps are being initiated by vendors to produce automated cutting machines. The increasing need to meet market demands for optimized flexibility and personalization in terms of product design and proportions in the cutting process has enabled integration across all production steps. This integration is now prominent among all functions within and outside a company floor.



Individual standalone laser cutting machines can now be integrated into the production flow using automated software; this enables large industrial plants to partially shift toward unmanned production processes, which ensures high performance with a reduction in human resource requirement. This increasing focus on automating metal cutting process will lead to the expansion of the global laser cutting machine market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Rising digitalization in manufacturing processes



Vendors are focusing on developing a connected device and streamlining the complete manufacturing process with the use of industrial internet of things (loT). loT comprises a network of physical objects with an IP address, which allows it to connect to the internet, it also includes communication between these objects and other internet-enabled devices. loT is an internet network that extends beyond conventional devices, such as laptops, desktop computers, and tablets. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global laser cutting machine market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading laser cutting machine manufacturers, that include Coherent Inc., Conzzeta Management AG, Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG.



Also, the laser cutting machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Fiber - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Solid-state - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Diode - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rising digitalization in manufacturing processes

Technological innovations in laser cutting machines

Growing focus on additive manufacturing

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Coherent Inc.

Conzzeta Management AG

Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.

IPG Photonics Corp.

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

