World Laser Cutting Machine Markets to 2023 - Increasing Focus on Automating the Metal Cutting Process
The laser cutting machines market analysis considers sales from fiber, solid-state, diode, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of laser cutting machine in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the fiber segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as technological advances and growing industrial applications will play a significant role in the fiber segment to maintain its market position.
Also, the market report also looks at factors such as increasing focus on automating the metal cutting process, rising demand for fiber laser cutting machines, growing investment in aerospace and defense industry. However, availability of alternate machine tools for metal cutting applications, decline in sales of automobiles, increasing demand for refurbished laser cutting machines may hamper the growth of the laser cutting machine industry over the forecast period.
Increasing focus on automating the metal cutting process
The metal cutting process is mechanized, and various steps are being initiated by vendors to produce automated cutting machines. The increasing need to meet market demands for optimized flexibility and personalization in terms of product design and proportions in the cutting process has enabled integration across all production steps. This integration is now prominent among all functions within and outside a company floor.
Individual standalone laser cutting machines can now be integrated into the production flow using automated software; this enables large industrial plants to partially shift toward unmanned production processes, which ensures high performance with a reduction in human resource requirement. This increasing focus on automating metal cutting process will lead to the expansion of the global laser cutting machine market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
Rising digitalization in manufacturing processes
Vendors are focusing on developing a connected device and streamlining the complete manufacturing process with the use of industrial internet of things (loT). loT comprises a network of physical objects with an IP address, which allows it to connect to the internet, it also includes communication between these objects and other internet-enabled devices. loT is an internet network that extends beyond conventional devices, such as laptops, desktop computers, and tablets. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global laser cutting machine market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading laser cutting machine manufacturers, that include Coherent Inc., Conzzeta Management AG, Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG.
Also, the laser cutting machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Fiber - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Solid-state - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Diode - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising digitalization in manufacturing processes
- Technological innovations in laser cutting machines
- Growing focus on additive manufacturing
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Coherent Inc.
- Conzzeta Management AG
- Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.
- IPG Photonics Corp.
- TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
