Pinnacle Studio 23 Ultimate Delivers Power, Precision, and Unlimited Creative Opportunities in Video Editing

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing Pinnacle Studio 23 Ultimate , the latest version of Pinnacle’s flagship video editor that features powerful editing tools, flexible keyframe-based controls, and a wealth of creative effects. With new Video Masking, streamlined timeline editing, and enhancements to pro-caliber Color Grading capabilities, Pinnacle Studio™ 23 Ultimate enables users to take complete command of their footage and produce unique, sophisticated videos.



“With an advanced toolkit of features, Pinnacle Studio Ultimate stands out for offering unmatched versatility, power, and control in consumer video editing,” says Michel Yavercovski, Senior Director of Product Management for Pinnacle. “Dramatically extending your creative opportunities, Video Masking is already proving to be an eagerly awaited feature and our beta users are thrilled at the stunning results they’re able to achieve! Plus, with timeline improvements to streamline your workflow, you’ll see that Pinnacle Studio Ultimate makes it even easier to take complete control of your footage and edit your way.”

In addition to support for higher bit rates and enhanced Intel Quick Sync video hardware acceleration, new features and enhancements in Pinnacle Studio 23 Ultimate include:

New! Video Masking: Explore a new level of creative control with Video Masking. Enhance or remove elements in your video, blur faces, clone subjects, selectively apply effects to any portion of a clip, layer footage with text or shapes, create text masks, and more.

New! Timeline Efficiencies: Work more efficiently and keep your timeline organized with new Clip Nesting. Easily group multiple clips together to declutter your timeline or collectively apply transitions and effects. Improved keyframing controls enable you to customize transitions and effects precisely.

Enhanced! Color Grading: Correct color and set the tone of your video with complete Color Grading controls, now including LUT profile presets and enhanced keyframing options for more precise adjustments. Save time by copying and pasting color attributes across clips. Use new Selective Vectorscope capabilities to optimize color correction for a specific area in your video. Adjust skin tones for a more natural look, correct and match colors between clips, and more.

Enhanced! Export Options: Take advantage of new export options to suit every workflow. Use new Alpha Channel to export projects with transparent backgrounds and transform videos into GIFs for easy viewing across online platforms. Seamlessly process multiple files at once or use new batch queuing to save time during export.

Enhanced! Effects from NewBlueFX: Extend your creative options with the newly added NewBlue Audio Essentials to streamline audio processing and add sound effects such as chorus, delay, echo, and distortion. Plus, explore popular NewBlue packages offering premium video effects.

Supporting 4K, HD, and 360-degree video, Pinnacle Studio 23 Ultimate delivers a powerful feature set that also includes dynamic transitions, track transparency, and stop motion animation. Take advantage of MultiCam Capture™ Lite to record your screen and webcam and seamlessly combine them with the MultiCam Editor. Burn your projects with Pinnacle™ MyDVD®, featuring 100+ customizable menus, chapters, and more.

Pinnacle Studio 23 Ultimate is part of the Pinnacle Studio family that also includes Pinnacle Studio 23 Plus and Pinnacle Studio 23 . To learn more about the Pinnacle Studio 23 product lineup, please refer to this comparison chart .

Availability

Pinnacle Studio 23 Ultimate, Pinnacle Studio 23 Plus, and Pinnacle Studio 23 are available now in English, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Russian, Spanish, and Swedish. Suggested retail pricing of Pinnacle Studio 23 Ultimate is $129.95 (USD/CAN)/ EUR 129.95/ $144.95 AUD/ £114.95, Pinnacle Studio 23 Plus is $99.95 (USD/CAN)/ EUR 99.95/ $109.95 AUD/ £89.95, and Pinnacle Studio 23 is $59.95 (USD/CAN)/ EUR 59.95/ $65.95 AUD/ £59.95. Upgrade pricing is available. Prices in British pounds and Euros include VAT. For more information, please visit www.pinnaclesys.com .

Connect with us and learn more

Find Pinnacle Studio on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pinnaclesys . Take advantage of helpful training resources at learn.corel.com .

First-time Studio Backlot customers receive 10-day, all-access pass to Pinnacle Studio training from Class on Demand (training is available in English and French).

About Pinnacle

Brought to you by Corel, Pinnacle products give people the power to realize their creative vision through video. Renowned for its depth of features and precise controls, Pinnacle Studio is the advanced video editor that lets users push the limits and get closer to professional results. To learn more about Pinnacle and its flagship video editor Pinnacle Studio, please visit www.pinnaclesys.com .

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com .

© 2019 Corel Corporation. Corel, Pinnacle, Pinnacle Studio, the Pinwheel logo, CorelDRAW, MindManager, MultiCam Capture, MyDVD and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. ClearSlide is a trademark or registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc. in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other names and any registered and unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent .

