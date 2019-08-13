Iron Mountain Names Centerline Digital as Global Agency of Record

Two-Year Deal Will Help Propel Iron Mountain’s Digital Transformation

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerline Digital , the B2B customer experience marketing agency, today announced it has been named agency of record (AOR) by Iron Mountain Incorporated® (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in storage and information management services, in a two-year deal. Iron Mountain turned to Centerline Digital to deliver global marketing campaigns and drive strategic content development. Centerline Digital’s proven history and expertise working with global tech leaders like IBM, GE and CenturyLink helped to set the agency apart.



Iron Mountain has an incredible long-standing reputation and turned to Centerline Digital to help it carry that legacy forward as it undergoes a digital transformation that will secure its position at the forefront of business solutions. Following a competitive pitch that included 12 agencies, Centerline Digital stood out as the clear partner to help Iron Mountain market itself globally -- with authentic and impactful messages.

“We chose Centerline Digital because of their preparation, willingness to listen and ability to tailor their approach to meet our specific objectives,” said Rebecca Sandrue, director, content, brand and events at Iron Mountain. “Centerline Digital took the time to understand our unique challenges and brought thoughtful and impactful solutions to the table. Right from the start, we felt they were the best partner to connect all the puzzle pieces together in a meaningful, results-oriented way.”

“Being highly attuned to marketing shifts within the B2B space allows us to quickly ramp-up with enterprise clients,” said Kristen Powers, vice president of client services for Centerline Digital. “We’re able to drive quick wins and return on investment because, unlike a traditional creative agency, we already have our finger on the pulse on the latest industry changes and the shifts in the makeup of B2B buyers and their influencers.”

