Domo Expands Management Team, Attracting Senior Leaders from Adobe, Microsoft and SAP

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), the leading operating system for business, announced that it has expanded its management team, attracting senior leaders from Adobe, Microsoft and SAP, to advance customer success in digital transformation through the power of the Domo platform. Domo’s new executive leaders include John Mellor from Adobe as chief strategy officer, Robert Davy from Microsoft as vice president of ecosystem, and Pam Marion from SAP as chief customer success officer.



“When founding Domo, we knew that if data were to deliver fully on its promise to transform business, it required an entirely new way of thinking about data – from locked up, static and only in the hands of a few – to being a living, breathing corporate asset that’s unleashed to everyone across the organization,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “It also required an entirely new way to build and deliver technology to make that all possible.”

“We’ve been experiencing example after example of the world’s largest companies using Domo to transform their business. The addition of John, Pam and Robert, strengthens our ability to help organizations of any size understand how they can more rapidly achieve even greater benefits using Domo and putting real-time data to work across the entire enterprise.”

Domo’s new executives include:

John Mellor, Chief Strategy Officer

John Mellor brings more than 25 years of technology industry experience to Domo where he is responsible for shaping Domo’s corporate strategy and positioning. He most recently served as vice president for strategy and business operations for Adobe’s Digital Experience business, Adobe’s fastest-growing business unit, driving more than $3 billion in annual revenue. Mellor joined Adobe through the company’s acquisition of Omniture in 2009, where he served as executive vice president of marketing, driving all marketing efforts to strategically advance the industry’s largest standalone web analytics business. Mellor holds both a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA from Brigham Young University.

Robert Davy, Vice President of Ecosystem

With more than 14 years at Microsoft, Robert Davy most recently served as the general manager for Microsoft’s customer success unit in the financial services industry. His organization was responsible for ensuring customers were maximizing the value from their cloud technology investments. Under his leadership, his organization doubled their consumption of Azure year over year. Previously, he was the general manager for Microsoft’s Northeast enterprise and partner group, responsible for leading sales, marketing and service delivery to the company’s largest enterprise customers in the Northeast region across multiple industry segments. Prior to Microsoft, Davy held leadership positions at Sapient, Avaya, Lucent and AT&T. He attended American University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and he received his MBA from Hofstra University.

This new role to build out and support Domo’s ecosystem rolls up under Domo’s chief business officer, Jay Heglar, who recently assumed all responsibility for partner activity.

Pam Marion, Chief Customer Success Officer

Pam Marion brings more than 25 years of software experience to Domo’s executive team. She joins Domo from SAP SuccessFactors where she served as chief of staff and senior vice president of strategic programs and customer experience, responsible for the end-to-end benefit customers received. During her 12 years with SAP, she served in many leadership roles in services, services sales and development. Prior to SAP, she worked a combined 15 years with Kronos and Ultimate Software, leading national teams in consulting, sales, development and account management. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business and economics from High Point University.

Quotes

“I’ve seen the power of digital transformation in specific departments within an organization, but I haven’t seen any platform, until Domo, that can connect cross-departmental data and drive real time decision-making to operate the business. This is the next frontier of competitive advantage for all industries and why I am so energized by this opportunity,” said John Mellor, chief strategy officer.

“Domo provides a unique opportunity for partner organizations to rapidly extend their reach deeper and higher into organizations by helping their customers get more value from their business data. I’m looking forward to driving relationships that grow our partner community and help partner organizations deliver new value to their customer base with time to value that is unprecedented in the industry,” said Robert Davy, vice president of ecosystem.

“As IT infrastructures continue to increase in complexity, and the demands for data across the business keep accelerating, I’m honored to put my experience to work to help the world’s best companies find clarity and be more competitive through the Domo platform. I respect how Domo gives customers complete control over their IT decisions. Because Domo is data agnostic and can easily connect to data no matter where it lives, customers are never locked in to sub-par applications to run different aspects of their business. They have speed and agility which is critical to staying competitive in today’s hyper-dynamic business environments,” said Pam Marion, chief customer success officer.

About Domo

Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com . You can also follow Domo on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

