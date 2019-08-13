BioNovelus Announces Removal of Yield Sign

/EIN News/ -- POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNovelus, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces it has submitted all necessary documentation, including its 2019 2Q report, to qualify as a “Pink Current” company on the OTC Markets.



BioNovelus received confirmation of receipt from OTC Markets and expects effectiveness within the next week, and therefore will no longer have a “Yield Sign” on its stock.

“We are pleased to take this next step to provide investors with more information about our Company to help them better analyze the value and potential of our company,” said Mark Fuller, President, and CEO of BioNovelus. “With this key step behind us, we will be focusing on getting our first acquisition under a letter of intent and on building out our advisory board over the next 60 days.”

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Mark Fuller

mcfuller79@gmail.com

301-461-1839



