VelocityEHS Takes Innovative AI Technology to The National Ergonomics Conference & Ergo Expo 2019

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, will showcase its Humantech-brand industrial ergonomics software with artificial intelligence (AI) at the upcoming National Ergonomics Conference & Ergo Expo on August 20 – 23 in Las Vegas, NV.



The software now features sensorless, motion-capture technology, powered by Kinetica Labs, that harnesses AI and machine learning to help users quickly and accurately assess jobs for musculoskeletal disorder risk from video taken on any mobile device. The software will be demonstrated during three live presentations at booth 452:

Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Conference attendees will also be able to try the Humantech ergonomics software during expo hours. In addition, VelocityEHS board-certified ergonomists will present a series of sessions:

Industrial Ergonomics 101: The Evolution of Ergonomics Job Analysis

Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Kent Hatcher, Director of Consulting, CPE

Super Ergonomics Mind: Big Data Delivers Better Information and Smarter Solutions

Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

Jeff Sanford, Director of Consulting, CPE

Show Me the Money: How Real Companies Have Demonstrated a Return on Investment for Ergonomics

Thursday, Aug. 22 from 8:15 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.

Mike Hoonhorst, Managing Consultant, CPE

For more information about VelocityEHS’ Humantech ergonomics software solutions, visit www.humantech.com . To learn more about the full suite of award-winning VelocityEHS products and services, visit www.ehs.com .

About VelocityEHS | Humantech

For 40 years, global companies have relied on VelocityEHS’ Humantech software and services for workplace ergonomics improvements. By combining experienced, board-certified ergonomists with our proprietary assessment tools and comprehensive software, we deliver integrated solutions that impact safety, quality, and productivity. To learn more about how our Humantech solutions can help you “do ergonomics right®”, visit www.humantech.com .

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 18,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, and earning leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis and 2017 NAEM EHS & Sustainability Software Ratings Report, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

Media Contact

VelocityEHS | Humantech

Jennifer Sinkwitts

734.663.3330 ext. 132

jsinkwitts@humantech.com



