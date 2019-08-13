Certarus Ltd. Enters Into a Long Term Compressed Natural Gas Supply Agreement With Kirkland Lake Gold for its Canadian Mining Operations

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certarus Ltd. ("Certarus" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a long term compressed natural gas (“CNG”) supply agreement with Kirkland Lake Gold for the implementation of bulk compressed natural gas to service the heating requirements at all of its Canadian mining operations.



This agreement further showcases the growing demand for CNG service within Northern Ontario for end users currently not serviced by pipeline natural gas supply. Certarus has developed a North American wide bulk CNG platform to bring cost effective, environmentally friendly natural gas safely and reliably to end users. Sourcing natural gas, via existing high-pressure pipelines, will provide a regional supply of clean, cost effective energy to a greater array of customers to help support provincial and federal mandates promoting cleaner burning fuels.

"Northern Ontario mines are realizing the benefits of compressed natural gas for cold environments where propane has its challenges. Not only is natural gas cleaner, it also retains its gaseous state at cold temperatures. Natural gas is being sourced locally at Certarus’ terminal east of Timmins, Ontario. Certarus operates the largest bulk CNG trailer fleet in North America and has a proven track record of supplying compressed natural gas to over 265 end users today," said Nathan Ough, Vice President of Certarus.

Certarus expects to commence CNG supply to Kirkland Lake Gold’s four additional mines in Q3 2019.

ABOUT CERTARUS

Certarus is a leader in providing a fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG) solution for the North American commercial and industrial markets. Our primary business is the creation of a “Virtual Natural Gas Pipeline” through the compression, transportation and integration of CNG for the energy services, mining, forestry and industrial sectors. Our solutions target diesel and propane fuel displacement projects to lower operating costs and improve environmental outcomes.

Certarus is focused on providing cost effective carbon reduction solutions by utilizing abundant low cost North American natural gas.

For more information please contact:

Nathan Ough

Vice President

Certarus Ltd.

C: 1-346-718-1139

E: nough@certarus.com

Curtis Philippon

President & CEO

Certarus Ltd.

O: 1-403-930-0116

E: cphilippon@certarus.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this document constitutes forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified service providers, personnel or management and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, the inability to obtain required consents, permits or approvals and the risk that actual results will vary from the results forecasted and such variations may be material. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Corporation will derive therefrom.

The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date hereof. Certarus disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Additionally, Certarus undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.