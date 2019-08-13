AdvoLogix Sponsors ILTACON 2019 and Offers Special Session on Improving Matter Management Processes

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdvoLogix®, a leading provider of cloud-based law practice and legal matter management solutions, announces its sponsorship of ILTACON 2019, this August 18-22 in Orlando. AdvoLogix will be in booth 326 in the exhibit hall and also will present an educational session on Wednesday, August 21. Company executives will focus on helping attendees better understand how to improve matter management for increased productivity and profitability.



Improved matter management starts at new client or new matter intake, which is why AdvoLogix’s educational session “#MatterIntakeMadeEasy” addresses this important step in the process. The matter intake process can be administratively challenging; it requires completion of several tasks, involves multiple stakeholders and is usually time sensitive. In this session, law firms and legal departments will learn steps they can take to optimize this process with automation, including:

Reduced manual data entry during intake and rapid client qualification

Improved communication among all involved

Streamlining conflicts checks

Automation and audit tracking that minimizes risks

“#MatterIntakeMadeEasy” takes place in ILTACON’s Educational Hub on Wednesday, August 21, at 3:30 p.m.



In addition, AdvoLogix experts will be in booth 326 in the exhibit hall to discuss and demonstrate improved cloud-based matter management processes.



About AdvoLogix®

Founded in 2006, AdvoLogix is a leading law practice and legal matter management solution that helps law firms and general counsel automate unique business processes and simplify legal matter management. The AdvoLogix cloud-based enterprise solution centralizes matter management, conforms to unique workflows and practice standards and provides industry-leading security and reliability. AdvoLogix offers comprehensive configuration and integration with thousands of add-on applications to extend the solution to meet specific business needs. For more information, visit www.advologix.com and follow AdvoLogix on Twitter with @AdvoLogix.

