Fulcrum Partners Managing Director Tom Chisholm Appointed to Council for World Bicycle Relief

/EIN News/ -- PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners Managing Director Tom Chisholm has been appointed to serve on the Advisory Council for World Bicycle Relief (WBR). A registered 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization, World Bicycle Relief builds and distributes specially designed, locally assembled, rugged bicycles. Having delivered over 400,000 Buffalo Bicycles over the last 10 years, WBR has developed an efficient, innovative and scalable model to successfully address the need for reliable, affordable transportation in rural areas of developing countries.



“WBR describes what they do,” explained Chisholm, as “mobilizing people through the Power of Bicycles, striving for a world where distance is no longer a barrier to independence and livelihood.

“What this really comes down to is that owning a bicycle empowers a family to send children to school, visit health clinics, hold jobs, deliver goods, in some cases even access clean drinking water. Every ten miles traveled by bike saves 3 hours of time spent walking.”

With offices worldwide, World Bicycle Relief’s US headquarters is Chicago, Illinois, where Tom Chisholm is also managing director of Fulcrum Partners Chicago. Tom is more than an avid biker himself; he is a triathlon competitor, endurance athlete, and was a member of the Team USA, Long Course Triathlon Team in 2015 and 2012.

WBR distributes bicycles in Africa, Southeast Asia and South America. In July, the organization launched a targeted campaign, “Wheels in the Field: Malawi—Breaking the Cycle.” Tom, along with other dedicated supporters of WBR, committed to match dollar for dollar, up to $248,000, all donations raised during the month specifically for the Malawi program.

“A quality bicycle can have a transformational impact on students in Malawi where the average journey to school ranges from three to ten kilometers,” said World Bicycle Relief CEO Dave Neiswander. “By utilizing the bicycle to increase access to educational health programs as well, we hope to not only improve academic performance and attendance but to ensure bright futures for these students.”

World Bicycle Relief specializes in large-scale, comprehensive bicycle distribution programs to aid poverty relief in developing countries around the world. The organization’s programs focus primarily on education, economic development and health care.

Fulcrum Partners is one of the nation’s leading executive benefits consultancies. With has more than $7 billion in assets under management, Fulcrum Partners is led by a team of fourteen managing directors who average more than 31 years in executive compensation and benefits consulting.

About Fulcrum Partners LLC:

Fulcrum Partners ( fulcrumpartnersllc.com ) is a wholly independent, member-owned firm dedicated to helping organizations enhance their Total Rewards Strategy. Founded in 2007, today the company has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C. Fulcrum Partners is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA. Learn more about the Fulcrum Partners Team at fulcrumpartnersllc.com/fulcrum-partners-team/ .

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), each a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through CapAcuity, LLC; Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI), each an SEC registered investment advisor. Please refer to your investment advisory agreement and the Form ADV disclosures provided to you for more information. VAI/VSI, LSF and BDO Alliance USA are non-affiliated entities and separate entities from Fulcrum Partners and CapAcuity, LLC.

