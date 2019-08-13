Risk Strategies Selects Industry Veteran Darren Black to Lead National Professional Liability Practice

Takes helm of country’s largest specialty practice focused on the unique risk management and liability needs of design professionals and law firms

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a privately-held, rapidly-growing, national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has named Darren Black to oversee its national professional liability practice group.



Black joins Risk Strategies after having led the professional services practice for the seventh largest privately-held broker in the U.S. Prior to that, he served as managing director and leader of the design liability practice at a publicly-traded, top three national brokerage.

“Architects, engineers, lawyers and other professionals face complicated risks and liabilities unique to their expertise, industry and services,” explained Risk Strategies’ President, John Mina. “Darren’s background, spanning both insurance and law, is a great fit for our model and will benefit our clients while enabling smart growth in our national professional liability practice.”

A graduate of the University of Kansas School of Law, Black spent several years litigating commercial, business tort and professional liability matters on behalf of corporate clients in both state and federal courts. He also served as coverage counsel to several major insurers.

“Risk Strategies is positioned as the industry leader for professional services firms seeking expert guidance on coverage and smart risk management,” said Black. “I’m thrilled to join an organization that really understands the value of specialty expertise and focus.”

In addition to his deep experience directly serving a wide variety of sophisticated law and ENR-ranked design firms, Black has published a number of articles concerning issues relevant to his expertise and is a frequent speaker on topics related to the sound management of professional services firms generally, and law and design firms in particular.

Risk Strategies has built the nation’s leading practice serving the risk and liability management needs of architects and engineers. In 2014, Risk Strategies acquired both New Jersey-based Singer Nelson Chalmers, with substantial business in professional liability, as well as A&E specialists Crow Friedman Group. It then acquired MG Welbel & Associates in 2015, McLaughlin-Brunson in 2016 and Prosurance Redeker Group in early 2018.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 20 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 60 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

