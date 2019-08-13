SIRC To Retire 500,000,000 Shares / NASDAQ Interview Goes Live Wednesday

/EIN News/ -- POWAY, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTCPINK: SIRC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the total Authorized number of shares is being reduced from the current 750,000,000 to 250,000,000. A retirement of 500,000,000 shares. David Massey, President and CEO of SIRC, commented on the share reduction, "The Company wishes to make it clear that we are committed to ensuring public & private investors that not only are we not increasing the number of Authorized shares, but we are actually reducing number of Authorized shares by 500,000,000. Leaving 250,000,000 as total Authorized. Not bad considering our acquisition strategy and the fact that similar publicly-traded companies our size, commonly increase number of shares Authorized when growth opportunities present themselves. This results in share dilution for the investor." The current share count as of today for SIRC is as follows; Authorized 750,000,000, Outstanding 96,140,504, Restricted 75,272,924, and 20,867,580 is in public float.



The previously announced August 7th NASDAQ interview featuring SIRC with David Massey, will go live tomorrow, Wednesday, August 14th. Mr. Massey highlighted the burgeoning solar market across Southern California and the opportunities that exist in the areas of Multi-Family, Commercial, and the Marijuana markets. Mr. Massey also touches on the Company's acquisition(s) progression and how that plays into the aforementioned markets of opportunity. Massey added, "Our future is bright as we progress with our business plan, and once the parts all come together, our expansion efforts will be limitless."

About SIRC

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTCPINK: SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit: www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Inquiries:

Marlena LeBrun

760-566-9116



