Mary Brown’s Chicken & Taters Returns to Its Roots to Celebrate Their 50th Anniversary With Art, Culture & Community

/EIN News/ -- ST JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mary Brown's Chicken & Taters – the largest Canadian quick serve chicken restaurant – is celebrating the brand’s 50th Anniversary with an epic homecoming in St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador. A new flagship location is opening at the corner of Water and Adelaide Street in the city’s downtown core. It includes a unique twist: the addition of a large, engaging mural on the exterior of the building, bringing together the local arts community and giving back to the brand’s hometown in a memorable way.



The fresh and flavourful Mary Brown’s, famous for its Signature Chicken and Big Mary® Sandwich, started its journey in Newfoundland back in 1969. Since then, Mary Brown's has become a household name in the province and has expanded across Canada, feeding families coast-to-coast. Today, Mary Brown’s Chicken & Taters is one of Canada’s fastest-growing franchises with around 160 locations. The brand is 100% Canadian owned and operated – and very proud of its east coast heritage. They wanted to showcase this pride by bringing the true essence of St. John’s to life in their newest store opening.

“Mary Brown’s is a truly Canadian brand in which our superior product quality and hospitality are influenced by our genuine Newfoundland heritage,” says Hadi Chahin, President & COO. “We are passionate about our freshly-made product which delivers on our promise of the most delicious, best-tasting chicken that money can buy.”

St. John’s hosts a dynamic arts community, brimming with creative talent. In collaboration with local artists, Mary Brown’s has developed a monumental piece of art dedicated to the people and the province the brand calls home. The project speaks not just to the city, but to its culture, history and family-oriented values. Corporate employees and franchisees from across the country are reuniting in St. John’s to celebrate the 50th anniversary through a variety of local experiences, excursions and traditions, culminating with a reveal of the mural.

Chahin adds, “The timing of the mural coincides perfectly with our 50th Anniversary Conference in St. John’s. We wanted our employees, our franchisees and our hometown to celebrate together in the birthplace of our brand.”

Kyle Bustin, a local artist, is working with Mary Brown’s to bring this vision to life. This talented muralist has been working hard creating a vibrant piece of art that celebrates the essence of St. John’s, alongside the history of Mary Brown’s. Kyle’s mural running along Adelaide Street reflects the native sea life of St. John’s with an eccentric twist that is sure to captivate every passerby in the downtown area.

The interior of the Water Street store will also be host to a mural by another St. John’s artist, Julie Lewis. Julie’s indoor piece captures the nostalgia of growing up in St. John’s, playing on the sidewalks as children and living in the ‘jelly bean’ houses that line the streets.

The outdoor mural will be revealed on August 17th. The Water Street location’s grand opening is set for late August. Welcome home, Mary Brown’s!

For more details, visit https://marybrowns.com

Check out their social media accounts at:

Instagram: @marybrownsofficial

Twitter: @MaryBrowns

https://www.facebook.com/MaryBrowns

About Mary Brown’s

Mary Brown’s Chicken & Taters was founded in St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador in 1969. Mary Brown’s currently has about 160 locations across Canada, including several locations in Walmart. By 2020, Mary Brown’s will reach 200 locations nationally, with international expansion also in the works. Mary Brown’s Signature Chicken and Taters are ‘Made Fresh from Scratch’ in each store. The chicken comes in whole and fresh before being cut and breaded by hand. Mary Brown’s Taters are also handcrafted in-store from farm fresh Canadian potatoes. The brand was recently named one of the Best Managed Companies in Canada by Deloitte Canada.

About the Artist: Kyle Bustin

Kyle Bustin is an east coast based multi-disciplined artist. He holds an MFA from the University of Ottawa (2017) and a BFA from Memorial University of Newfoundland (2011). In 2015 he was awarded Visual Arts Newfoundland and Labrador’s Emerging Artist award. He has created mural projects in collaboration with the Janeway Children’s Hospital, Memorial University, and the City of St. John’s. He currently splits his time between working in various arts institutions in Ottawa and working as an artist in the East Coast of Canada.

About The Artist: Julie Lewis

Julie Lewis is a trained animator, designer, and muralist who spends most of her time drawing and teaching at her art studio, Sassy Tuna. Born and raised in St. John’s, Julie speaks of the fond memories she had growing up in such a warm community.



About Rooftop Agency

Since 2008, Rooftop Agency has helped brands such as Heineken, Volkswagen, Toyota, Mary Brown’s autoTrader & Toms Shoes think outside of traditional marketing strategies to deliver lifestyle-focused campaigns. Whether through experiences or content, Rooftop Agency help ensure that your brand becomes a harmonious part of your consumer's everyday life so that the messaging is natural, authentic & credible. At Rooftop, we help brands speak with their consumers versus at them.

For More Information Please Contact:

Dave Videka, President, Rooftop Agency

416-603-7663 x1501 (o)

416-996-7008 (c)

dave@rooftopagency.com

Instagram

Facebook

LinkedIn

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5712bf8-431d-4b62-96ab-4f5ef1753dc2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8945398e-5da7-4052-8918-ff0eb6a42263

Videos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2645d77b-977b-401c-82f8-956674c55bd9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16b6bc9d-9f3e-46ca-a55d-9849aa789d7f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3fb482f-a10f-4fb7-9f85-fc2ef161ada5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77961de4-609e-46f1-9fe6-b7c8a0e50f9d





Crew Lunchtime Lunchtime Blank Canvas Exterior The beautiful heritage building before the paint hit



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.