iClick Interactive to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 26, 2019

-- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on August 26, 2019 --

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (“iClick” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited second quarter 2019 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Monday, August 26, 2019.

Mr. Sammy Hsieh, CEO and Co-Founder, and Mr. Terence Li, CFO, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s business and financial performance at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Hong Kong time) on August 26, 2019.

A live and archived webcast of this call, including earnings release and presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.i-click.com.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-845-675-0437

International: +65-6713-5090

Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771

China: 400-620-8038

Conference ID: 8556408

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until September 2, 2019:

United States: +1-855-452-5696

International: +61-2-8199-0299

Hong Kong: 800-963-117

China: 400-632-2162

Replay Access Code: 8556408

For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfills various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in nine locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.

For investor inquiries:

In China:

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Lisa Li

Phone: +86-21-3230-3931 #892

E-mail: ir@i-click.com



For media inquiries:

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Vivian Fu

Phone: +852-3700-9110

Email: press@i-click.com

In the United States:

Core IR

John Marco

Phone: +1-516-222-2560

E-mail: johnm@coreir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.