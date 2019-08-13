MSG Networks Inc. to Host Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) will host a conference call to discuss results for its fourth quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.



To participate via telephone, please dial 877-883-0832 with the conference ID number 4559683 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The call will also be available via live webcast at www.msgnetworks.com under the heading “Investors.”

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 855-859-2056 (conference ID number 4559683). The call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Friday, August 16, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 23, 2019. The webcast replay will be available on the website until Friday, August 23, 2019.

About MSG Networks Inc.

MSG Networks Inc., a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks and a companion streaming service that serve the nation’s number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports, with more than 140 New York Emmy Awards over the past 10 years.

Contacts:

Kimberly Kerns

Communications

(212) 465-6442 Ari Danes, CFA

Investor Relations

(212) 465-6072



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.