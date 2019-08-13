Centro signs Publicis Media as New User for Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Other Countries

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centro (www.centro.net), a global provider of advertising technology, announced Publicis Media as a new user to power programmatic advertising in Latin America. Precision, a data-informed digital media trading practice under Publicis Media, will leverage Centro’s Basis platform for teams in Miami, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru and others. Precision executes performance-driven digital campaigns for global brands that want to reach global audiences.



“Precision’s heritage is in programmatic buying and our clients rely on us to harness best-in-breed technology to raise the effectiveness and value of our work,” said Carlos Alvarez, Latin America head of programmatic and digital trading, Publicis Media. “Our priority is to employ a transparent and agnostic model where clients can leverage the best solution for their businesses. In that sense, Centro's Basis is essential, since they enhance our technology repertoire by fusing together an enterprise-grade demand-side platform with automated analytics, insights, workflow and much more.”

“Basis is emerging as the technology of choice for agency automation, as it allows all types of media organizations to operate with speed and measure holistically, while exhibiting proficiency in programmatic advertising,” said Tyler Kelly, president, Centro. “Precision is an established pioneer in digital media, putting it in perfect alignment with our technology to showcase how strategy and execution drive results.”

Precision selected Basis for its robust feature set that empowers its team to execute high-performing programmatic campaigns that engage Latin American audiences. Precision is using the technology to improve revenue margins, operate with agility, and enhance workforce productivity. A full and specialized team of planners, traders and directors in Publicis Media are slated to adopt the platform this year.

Basis offers a demand-side platform (DSP), rated No.1 on software review website G2 , seamlessly integrated with direct buying, workflow automation, holistic analytics, and business intelligence technology. Basis automates planning, activation, reporting and billing reconciliation for all media channels, ad units, and buying tactics, through a single sign-on system. To learn more, visit: http://www2.centro.net/basis .

About Publicis Media Precision

Precision is a data-informed, tech-enabled trading division that helps brands reach its audience in highly-viewable, fraud-free media. It is a division of Publicis Media’s PMX practice, which helps agencies drive smart application of investment through leveraging scale, marketplace innovation, deeper partnerships and intelligence.

About Centro

Centro (www.centro.net) is a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising organizations. Its technology platform, Basis, is the first of its kind SaaS advertising solution unifying programmatic and direct media buying, along with workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It boosts media team and business performance by enabling advertisers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, search and social campaigns in a single platform. Headquartered in Chicago with 40 offices in North America, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

Contact:

Anthony Loredo

310-573-8776

anthony.loredo@centro.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6515f3a9-9af1-4170-8c12-ffe7c914016d

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bd3c8f0-99f1-497a-b01b-38c88728dc12

Tyler Kelly, president, Centro “Basis is emerging as the technology of choice for agency automation, as it allows all types of media organizations to operate with speed and measure holistically, while exhibiting proficiency in programmatic advertising,” said Tyler Kelly, president, Centro. “Precision is an established pioneer in digital media, putting it in perfect alignment with our technology to showcase how strategy and execution drive results.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.