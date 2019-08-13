Beazley U.S. Accident & Health is now Beazley Benefits

/EIN News/ --

Beazley U.S. Accident & Health announced today that it has changed its marketing name to “Beazley Benefits.”



“We concluded that Beazley Benefits was more descriptive of our business and more meaningful to brokers, prospects and customers,” said Brian Thompson, US Head of Beazley Benefits. “Its dual meaning refers to our product solutions, as well as underlining their value to today’s employers and their employees.”



Over the past decade, the Beazley Benefits team has partnered with producers to offer supplemental health solutions for the employee benefits market, including traditional, specialty niche and variable hour, and government contract segments.



“Our approach is to build strong, mutually beneficial relationships with brokers and consultants,” said Matt LaMarche, Head of Sales, Beazley Benefits. “Working together, we deliver affordable solutions that help their organizations make strategic use of supplemental health products as part of the employee benefits package.”



Beazley Benefits offers Supplemental Medical (Gap), Group Limited Indemnity, Critical illness, Short Term Disability and Accidental Death & Dismemberment (AD&D). These solutions help provide employees with valuable protection against life's uncertainties.



Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, the US, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd’s syndicates and in 2018 underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,615 million. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.



Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.



Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.



