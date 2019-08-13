BitBox USA Receives 2019 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award

BitBox IoT Platform Honored for Exceptional Innovation

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitBox USA, LLC , providers of BitBox IoT PaaS platform for multi-site, distributed facilities’ operational intelligence, announced today that BitBox IoT Platform has received a 2019 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World , the leading Web site covering IoT technologies.



“We are honored to have BitBox IoT Platform among the winners of 2019 IoT Evolution Product of the Year. The demand for a deeper dive into data mining from the entire enterprise ecosystem of connected systems and micro-service analytics driven by AI via IoT connectivity of building infrastructure has never been greater. The BitBox platform meets the challenges of data-driven decision making within Edge infrastructure and distributed facilities with a platform that simplifies the data aggregation processes of disjointed infrastructure,” said Mike Skurla, Director of Product Strategy at BitBox USA LLC.

The BitBox platform is the market's most cost-effective, simple to install and deploy, hardware agnostic and secure IoT platform to collect, organize and deliver distributed data sets from critical infrastructure. The platform’s BitBox Edge Appliance easily installs in any facility or Edge location. Its intuitive and secure BitEngine cloud portal sorts and stores all the collected data from around the globe, while BitAPI offers authorization-based access to the enterprise data collection in a single documented API for web-based, micro-services analytics and AI.

“The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Product of Year Award reflect the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion-dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate BitBox USA for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, a co-publisher of IoT Evolution.

“It is my pleasure to recognize BitBox IoT Platform, an innovative solution that earned BitBox the 2019 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award,” said Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director for IoT Evolution World. “I look forward to seeing even more innovation from BitBox in the future.”

About BitBox USA LLC

The BitBox platform is the market's most cost-effective, simple to install and deploy, hardware agnostic and secure IoT platform to collect, organize and deliver distributed IoT data to allow remote monitoring and management of critical infrastructure on a scale. The platform removes the complexity of vast Edge facility portfolio management while enabling data-driven decisions to limit the operational expense of distributed infrastructure. The BitBox Platform is applicable and deployed across multi-site commercial property firms, retail and quick service restaurants, industrial, healthcare, oil and gas, edge data centers and colo facilities. Founded in 2015, BitBox USA is headquartered in Nashville, TN with offices in Raleigh (NC), Mountain View (CA), and Chicago (IL). For more information visit https://bitboxusa.com/ and Follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full-service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter , @tmcnet .

Media Contact

Jackie Abramian

Global Cadence (for BitBox USA, LLC)

Jackie@globalcadence.org

617-584-2580

Michael Skurla

Director of Product Strategy, BitBox USA LLC

mike@bitboxusa.com

847-802-0893



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ef1a6b0-3d6a-4dac-8d00-5d7600e1eb67

IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award BitBox IoT Platform receives 2019 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.