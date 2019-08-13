Itronics Subsidiary Whitney & Whitney Seeks JV Participant to Advance Auric Fulstone Polymetallic Gold Prospect

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itronics Inc. (OTC:ITRO), an “Innovative Zero Waste” technology company that produces GOLD’n GRO fertilizers, and silver products, today reported that its subsidiary, Whitney & Whitney, is seeking proposals from parties interested in participating in the Auric Gold and Minerals, Inc. Fulstone Exploration Program.



Auric Gold and Minerals, Inc. has identified a tertiary epithermal gold system at its Fulstone property in the Yerington Copper District in Nevada. The system was identified by field observation and work including fault mapping, geochemistry and geophysics. Grid type soil sampling has provided strong anomalous gold values over a strongly jointed and strongly dis-colored leach cap area. One sample returned a gold value of .4 oz per ton. This area has been named the Golden Valley. The current known extent of the indicated gold anomaly is 4000 feet by 1000 feet but may be extended with additional sampling. IP/Resistivity Geophysics indicate potential mineralized depth of up to 2000 feet.

The Golden Valley Prospect and its associated mineralized zones is a viable target for drilling to measure the scope and content of mineralization in the underlying rocks. There are currently no exploration holes drilled at Fulstone and no NI 43-101 Reserves or Resources. There is high probability that drilling will measure out a large tonnage of rock containing gold, silver, zinc and copper at this location.

Auric’s vision is to develop Fulstone as a Green Mining Initiative. Green Mining is achieved by doing the least amount of harm while recovering the highest level of metals and minerals from the rock mined. Fulstone polymetallic gold mineralization potentially presents the opportunity to produce four separate mineral products with a single operation.

“Potentially the quantities of Fulstone gold, silver, zinc and copper could represent the amount of metals that would be recovered from four separate mines.” said John Key, President and COO of Auric Gold. “If this proves to be the case, the surface environmental impact would be 75 percent less than that of four separate mines. This would be a big win for the environment.”

Auric Gold and Minerals is a privately-owned company. Whitney & Whitney, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Itronics Inc., owns 70% of Auric Gold and Minerals.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact Auric Gold and Minerals for further information:

Auric Gold and Minerals, Inc.

John L. Key

President and COO

jkey@itronics.com

775-689-7669

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a “Creative Green Technology” Company which produces GOLD’n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company’s goal is to achieve profitable green technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD’n GRO fertilizers, silver, zinc, and minerals. The Company’s technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability.

Through its subsidiary, Itronics Metallurgical, Inc., Itronics is the only company with a fully permitted “Beneficial Use Photochemical, Silver, and Water Recycling” plant in the United States that converts 100 percent of the spent photoliquids into GOLD’n GRO liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver bearing glass. This is internationally recognized award winning “Zero Waste” Technology. The Company is developing a portfolio of environmentally beneficial “Zero waste” processing and mining technologies. Itronics has received numerous domestic and international awards that recognize its ability to successfully use chemical science and engineering to create and implement new environmentally green recycling and fertilizer technologies.

The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, which are extensively used in agriculture, can be used for lawns and houseplants, and are available at the Company's "e-store" on Amazon.Com. Due to expanded retail customer interest, GOLD'n GRO fertilizer may now be purchased in Reno, Nevada at the "Buy Nevada First Gift Shop" at 4001 S. Virginia St.

Follow Itronics on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itronicsinc

Follow Itronics on Twitter: https://twitter.com/itronicsinc





VISIT OUR WEB SITE: http:// www.itronics.com

("Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements such as statements regarding the Company's growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in risks, uncertainties or assumptions underlying or affecting such statements, or for prospective events that may have a retroactive effect.)

Contact:

Paul Knopick

888-795-6336



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.