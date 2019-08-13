Global Anti-Static Films Market Forecast to 2023: Dominated by Achilles Corp, Kolon Industries, Riken Technos International Corp, Toyobo Co, and Uflex
Rising demand for specialty films
The demand for specialty films is increasing due to continuous innovations in resin manufacturing processes and technological advancements. The electronics and electrical industry in the US consume specialty films in large volumes. These factors will lead to the expansion of the global anti-static films market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Increasing dependence on reused equipment
Reused machines are extensively used in healthcare centers and manufacturing plants. These industries protect the reused machines from dust and prevent the development of static charges with the help of high-performance specialty films including anti-static films. This is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The market report looks at factors such as the rising demand for specialty films, increasing demand for packaging of electronic and electrical products, and growing demand for flexible packaging.
However, the impact of raw material price fluctuations on plastic industry, growing pressure from regulatory bodies on plastic industry, and environmental issues created due to recycling challenges of anti-static films may hamper the growth of the anti-static films industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The anti-static films market analysis considers sales from both the segments including rigid and flexible anti-static films. The analysis also considers the sales of anti-static films in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the flexible segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for dust-free packaging will play a significant role in the flexible segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global anti-static films market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-static films manufacturers, that include:
- Achilles Corp.
- Kolon Industries Inc.
- Riken Technos International Corp.
- Toyobo Co. Ltd.
- Uflex Ltd.
Also, the anti-static films market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PACKAGING
- Comparison by packaging
- Flexible - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Rigid - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by packaging
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growth of packaged food industry
- Increasing dependence on reused equipment
- Rise of e-commerce industry
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Achilles Corp.
- Kolon Industries Inc.
- Riken Technos International Corp.
- Toyobo Co. Ltd.
- Uflex Ltd.
