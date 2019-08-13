Global Anti-Static Films Market Forecast to 2023: Dominated by Achilles Corp, Kolon Industries, Riken Technos International Corp, Toyobo Co, and Uflex

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Static Films Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rising demand for specialty films



The demand for specialty films is increasing due to continuous innovations in resin manufacturing processes and technological advancements. The electronics and electrical industry in the US consume specialty films in large volumes. These factors will lead to the expansion of the global anti-static films market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Increasing dependence on reused equipment



Reused machines are extensively used in healthcare centers and manufacturing plants. These industries protect the reused machines from dust and prevent the development of static charges with the help of high-performance specialty films including anti-static films. This is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as the rising demand for specialty films, increasing demand for packaging of electronic and electrical products, and growing demand for flexible packaging.



However, the impact of raw material price fluctuations on plastic industry, growing pressure from regulatory bodies on plastic industry, and environmental issues created due to recycling challenges of anti-static films may hamper the growth of the anti-static films industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The anti-static films market analysis considers sales from both the segments including rigid and flexible anti-static films. The analysis also considers the sales of anti-static films in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the flexible segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for dust-free packaging will play a significant role in the flexible segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global anti-static films market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-static films manufacturers, that include:



Achilles Corp.

Kolon Industries Inc.

Riken Technos International Corp.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Uflex Ltd.

Also, the anti-static films market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PACKAGING



Comparison by packaging

Flexible - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rigid - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by packaging

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growth of packaged food industry

Increasing dependence on reused equipment

Rise of e-commerce industry

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Achilles Corp.

Kolon Industries Inc.

Riken Technos International Corp.



Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Uflex Ltd.

