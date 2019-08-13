Worldwide Footwear Market Insights (2019-2023): Emergence of Smart Shoes Positively Impacts Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Footwear Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rising demand for exclusive designer collections



Footwear products, such as leather shoes, moccasins, and stilettos for women, that are launched under exclusive designer labels attract consumers across the world. The increasing number of fashion shows, trade exhibitions, and trade fairs motivates the manufacturers of designer collections to launch their new products. This collection of footwear is made of strong materials, which can sustain wear and tear.



This demand for exclusive designer collections will lead to the expansion of the global footwear market at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.



Emergence of smart shoes



The demand for smart shoes is rising due to the use of wearable devices in sports analytics. The technology and software used in smart shoes are efficient to help in critical decision-making processes while executing different physical activities and participating in sports such as football, tennis, and golf. Smart shoes monitor speed, distance covered, and patterns of executing physical activities.



They are also used to monitor the fitness and performance activities of on-field players and athletes. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report also looks at factors such as design and material innovations leading to product premiumization, rising demand for exclusive designer collections, the high influence of celebrity endorsement on customer purchase decisions.



However, rising labor cost and fluctuating raw material prices, availability of counterfeit products, stringent government regulations for procurement of raw materials such as leather may hamper the growth of the footwear industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



The footwear market analysis considers sales from both athletic footwear and non-athletic footwear. The analysis also considers the sales of footwear in Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the non-athletic footwear segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing fashion consciousness among consumers and the rising introduction of trendy shoes for men and children will play a significant role in the non-athletic footwear segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global footwear market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading footwear manufacturers, that include:



Adidas AG

ASICS Corp.

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

Skechers USA Inc.

Also, the footwear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Non-athletic footwear - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Athletic footwear - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Women - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Men - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Children - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand for customized footwear

Rising demand for footwear made of organic leather

Emergence of smart shoes

Other trends

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Comparative analysis of key vendors

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

ASICS Corp.

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

Skechers USA Inc.

