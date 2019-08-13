Global Baby Powder Markets, Outlook to 2023 - Analysis on Leading Players Beiersdorf, Church & Dwight Co, Johnson & Johnson Services, Pigeon Corp, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Baby Powder Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Growing demand for organic baby powders
One of the key drivers fostering the sales of natural and organic baby powders is the risk of side effects on the baby's skin because of the chemical ingredients used in synthetic baby powders. The availability of natural baby powders in the market has driven parent's attention on their benefits in terms of application on baby skin, thereby increasing their consumption, globally.
Organic baby powders contain more natural ingredients and less or negligible amounts of synthetic additives, colors, perfume, and artificial preservatives. This demand for organic baby powders will lead to the expansion of the global baby powder market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Increasing adoption of liquid baby powders
Parents are concerned about the application of talcum baby powders on the baby's skin due to the possibility of baby inhaling powder particles, which may lead to baby's breathing issues. To prevent such baby health issues, vendors in the global market offer liquid baby powder that is cream or lotion in form, and changes to powder once applied on baby's skin. This facilitates powder application on the baby by eliminating inhalation of baby powder particles.
Vendors are offering liquid baby powders on several distribution channels, including e-commerce, to promote its adoption. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The market report also looks at factors such as increasing parents' awareness about baby care products, growing demand for organic baby powders, declining infant mortality rate.
However, increasing parents' awareness about baby care products, growing demand for organic baby powders, declining infant mortality rate may hamper the growth of the baby powder industry over the forecast period.
Segments Analyzed
The baby powder market analysis considers sales from both online and offline distribution channels. The analysis also considers the sales of baby powder in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the ability to read ingredients, immediate access to the product, and advice from sales experts will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global baby powder market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby powder manufacturers, that include:
- Beiersdorf AG
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Pigeon Corp.
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Also, the baby powder market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Availability of baby care kits
- Increasing adoption of liquid baby powders
- Increasing regulatory focus on compliance and safety
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Beiersdorf AG
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Pigeon Corp.
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vk0rfl
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.