Global Baby Powder Markets, Outlook to 2023 - Analysis on Leading Players Beiersdorf, Church & Dwight Co, Johnson & Johnson Services, Pigeon Corp, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Growing demand for organic baby powders



One of the key drivers fostering the sales of natural and organic baby powders is the risk of side effects on the baby's skin because of the chemical ingredients used in synthetic baby powders. The availability of natural baby powders in the market has driven parent's attention on their benefits in terms of application on baby skin, thereby increasing their consumption, globally.



Organic baby powders contain more natural ingredients and less or negligible amounts of synthetic additives, colors, perfume, and artificial preservatives. This demand for organic baby powders will lead to the expansion of the global baby powder market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Increasing adoption of liquid baby powders



Parents are concerned about the application of talcum baby powders on the baby's skin due to the possibility of baby inhaling powder particles, which may lead to baby's breathing issues. To prevent such baby health issues, vendors in the global market offer liquid baby powder that is cream or lotion in form, and changes to powder once applied on baby's skin. This facilitates powder application on the baby by eliminating inhalation of baby powder particles.



Vendors are offering liquid baby powders on several distribution channels, including e-commerce, to promote its adoption. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report also looks at factors such as increasing parents' awareness about baby care products, growing demand for organic baby powders, declining infant mortality rate.



Segments Analyzed



The baby powder market analysis considers sales from both online and offline distribution channels. The analysis also considers the sales of baby powder in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the ability to read ingredients, immediate access to the product, and advice from sales experts will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global baby powder market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby powder manufacturers, that include:



Beiersdorf AG

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Pigeon Corp.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Also, the baby powder market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



