Analysis on the Blepharitis Drugs Market (2019-2023): Rising Use of Combination Drugs Spurs Increased Vendor Sales
Increasing use of combination drugs
The use of combination of off-label steroids and antibiotics is increasing to treat blepharitis owing to the lack of availability of approved therapies and their proven advantages over monotherapy. As a result, vendors are recording increased sales, which will contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period. The blepharitis drugs market will record a CAGR over 5% during 2019-2023.
Development of novel drug formulations
Although antibiotics and steroids are commonly used for the symptomatic treatment of blepharitis, there is a high unmet need for novel therapies with high efficacy and fewer side-effects. As a result, vendors have a significant growth potential in the market and have started developing novel therapeutics. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The report has observed market growth factors such as high-risk factors of blepharitis, growing awareness about eye conditions, and increasing use of combination drugs.
However, lack of approved therapies to treat blepharitis, antimicrobial resistance, and development of novel treatment procedures may hamper the growth of the blepharitis drugs industry over the forecast period.
Segments Analyzed
The blepharitis drugs market analysis considers sales from the steroids and antibiotics segments. The analysis also considers the sales of blepharitis drugs in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.
In 2018, the steroids segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the expected approval of late-stage molecules and the high efficacy of steroids in treating inflammations in the eyelids will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global blepharitis drugs market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blepharitis drugs manufacturers, which include:
- Akorn
- Allergan
- Bausch Health Companies
- Novartis
- Pfizer
Also, the blepharitis drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Steroids - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Akorn Inc.
- Allergan PLC
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
