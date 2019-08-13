Analysis on the Blepharitis Drugs Market (2019-2023): Rising Use of Combination Drugs Spurs Increased Vendor Sales

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blepharitis Drugs Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing use of combination drugs



The use of combination of off-label steroids and antibiotics is increasing to treat blepharitis owing to the lack of availability of approved therapies and their proven advantages over monotherapy. As a result, vendors are recording increased sales, which will contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period. The blepharitis drugs market will record a CAGR over 5% during 2019-2023.



Development of novel drug formulations



Although antibiotics and steroids are commonly used for the symptomatic treatment of blepharitis, there is a high unmet need for novel therapies with high efficacy and fewer side-effects. As a result, vendors have a significant growth potential in the market and have started developing novel therapeutics. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report has observed market growth factors such as high-risk factors of blepharitis, growing awareness about eye conditions, and increasing use of combination drugs.



However, lack of approved therapies to treat blepharitis, antimicrobial resistance, and development of novel treatment procedures may hamper the growth of the blepharitis drugs industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



The blepharitis drugs market analysis considers sales from the steroids and antibiotics segments. The analysis also considers the sales of blepharitis drugs in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.



In 2018, the steroids segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the expected approval of late-stage molecules and the high efficacy of steroids in treating inflammations in the eyelids will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global blepharitis drugs market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blepharitis drugs manufacturers, which include:



Akorn

Allergan

Bausch Health Companies

Novartis

Pfizer

Also, the blepharitis drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Steroids - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 10: MARKET TRENDS



PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Akorn Inc.

Allergan PLC

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

