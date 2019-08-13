Automotive Run-flat Tires: Worldwide Market Analysis, Insights & Projections to 2023 - Emergence of Smart Tires Creates Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Run-flat Tires Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Benefits associated with the use of run-flat tires



The growth of the global automotive run-flat tires market is primarily driven by the advantages associated with the use of run-flat tires. Enhanced safety and convenience are some advantages that increase the value proposition of run-flat tires. Another advantage of using run-flat tires is reduced risk of on-road collision or accidents.



In addition, run-flat tires support the vehicle to run up to an average distance of about 80 to 100 miles after deflation, which is crucial when tire puncture or deflation occurs in an uninhabited region or area. These benefits will lead to the expansion of the global automotive run-flat tires market at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.



Emergence of smart tires



The global automotive run-flat tires market is witnessing various trends that are expected to positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period. Prominent vendors operating in the global automotive tires market are using advanced materials, technologies, and processes to increase the value proposition of their tires. Technological advances enable the efficient use of rubber compounds in tire construction, without compromising on tire durability and reliability.



It also offers low rolling resistance due to ION tire weight and makes use of a proprietary compound mix, which results in thinner tread depth, better-reinforced liner, and reduced wear and tear. Such developments are expected to be incorporated in run-flat tires soon and will act as a market enabler during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics



The market report also looks at factors such as benefits associated with the use of run-flat tires, increasing sales of luxury vehicles, growing demand for run-flat tires in the aftermarket.



However, drawbacks associated with run-flat tires, stringent regulations on run-flat tire labeling, the growing use of self-healing technology in tires may hamper the growth of the automotive run-flat tires industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



The automotive run-flat tires market analysis considers sales from both OEM and aftermarket. The analysis also considers the sales of automotive run-flat tires in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the OEM segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing fitment of run-flat tires as a standard accessory will play a significant role in the OEM segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global automotive run-flat tires market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive run-flat tires manufacturers, that include:



Bridgestone Corp.

Continental

Michelin Group

Pirelli & C.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

The Yokohama Rubber Co.

Also, the automotive run-flat tires market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

OEM - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of smart tires

Increase in number of run-flat tire launches

Use of advanced technology in tire retreading

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bridgestone Corp.

Continental AG

Michelin Group

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

