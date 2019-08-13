Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Outlook to 2023; Led by Amcor, Berry Global Group, Constantia Flexibles Group, Huhtamki Oyj, and Mondi Group

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing popularity of flexible bioplastic packaging



The rising awareness about the adverse effects of environmental pollution has increased the demand for sustainable products, such as flexible bioplastic packaging, and end-consumers. This packaging solution is helping end-user industries in adhering to government regulations on controlling environmental pollution and meeting consumer demand.



As a result, the sales of flexible bioplastic packaging solutions are increasing. This will lead to the expansion of the flexible plastic packaging market at a CAGR over 4% during the forecast period.



Emergence of recyclable flexible plastic packaging



Vendors are focusing on producing recyclable flexible plastic packaging solutions to meet government requirements to reduce environmental pollution. End-users of industries are also consciously buying recyclable products owing to the rising awareness about the adverse effects of environmental pollution.



Therefore, the sales of recyclable flexible plastic packaging solutions will increase during 2019-203. As a result, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



Also, our global flexible plastic packaging report has observed market growth factors such as the rising focus on improving the shelf life of products, shift from rigid packaging to flexible plastic packaging, and growing popularity of flexible bioplastic packaging.



However, high cost involved in manufacturing flexible plastic packaging, increasing focus on reducing the use of plastic packaging, and stringent regulations on manufacturing flexible plastic packaging may hamper the growth of the flexible plastic packaging industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



The flexible plastic packaging market analysis considers sales to the food and beverages, healthcare, and other segments. It also considers sales from the pouches, bags, films, and wraps, and other segments. The analysis further considers the sales of flexible plastic packaging solutions in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the pouches segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as their wide use in packaging food products and the availability of various pouches that provide a high degree of resistance toward moisture and germs will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global flexible plastic packaging market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flexible plastic packaging manufacturers, which include:



Amcor

Berry Global Group

Constantia Flexibles Group

Huhtamki Oyj

Mondi Group

Also, the flexible plastic packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Pouches - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Bags - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Films and wraps - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Continuous development of new products

Emergence of recyclable flexible plastic packaging

Increase in M&A

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor PLC

Berry Global Group Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Huhtamki Oyj

Mondi Group

