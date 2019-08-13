Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Outlook to 2023; Led by Amcor, Berry Global Group, Constantia Flexibles Group, Huhtamki Oyj, and Mondi Group
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Growing popularity of flexible bioplastic packaging
The rising awareness about the adverse effects of environmental pollution has increased the demand for sustainable products, such as flexible bioplastic packaging, and end-consumers. This packaging solution is helping end-user industries in adhering to government regulations on controlling environmental pollution and meeting consumer demand.
As a result, the sales of flexible bioplastic packaging solutions are increasing. This will lead to the expansion of the flexible plastic packaging market at a CAGR over 4% during the forecast period.
Emergence of recyclable flexible plastic packaging
Vendors are focusing on producing recyclable flexible plastic packaging solutions to meet government requirements to reduce environmental pollution. End-users of industries are also consciously buying recyclable products owing to the rising awareness about the adverse effects of environmental pollution.
Therefore, the sales of recyclable flexible plastic packaging solutions will increase during 2019-203. As a result, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
Also, our global flexible plastic packaging report has observed market growth factors such as the rising focus on improving the shelf life of products, shift from rigid packaging to flexible plastic packaging, and growing popularity of flexible bioplastic packaging.
However, high cost involved in manufacturing flexible plastic packaging, increasing focus on reducing the use of plastic packaging, and stringent regulations on manufacturing flexible plastic packaging may hamper the growth of the flexible plastic packaging industry over the forecast period.
Segments Analyzed
The flexible plastic packaging market analysis considers sales to the food and beverages, healthcare, and other segments. It also considers sales from the pouches, bags, films, and wraps, and other segments. The analysis further considers the sales of flexible plastic packaging solutions in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.
In 2018, the pouches segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as their wide use in packaging food products and the availability of various pouches that provide a high degree of resistance toward moisture and germs will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global flexible plastic packaging market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flexible plastic packaging manufacturers, which include:
- Amcor
- Berry Global Group
- Constantia Flexibles Group
- Huhtamki Oyj
- Mondi Group
Also, the flexible plastic packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Pouches - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Bags - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Films and wraps - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Continuous development of new products
- Emergence of recyclable flexible plastic packaging
- Increase in M&A
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor PLC
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- Huhtamki Oyj
- Mondi Group
