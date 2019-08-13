Exactus Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactus Inc. (OTCQB: EXDI) – (the “Company”), a healthcare company pursuing opportunities in hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced that it plans to report its second quarter 2019 financial results after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 and will hold an investor conference call on Thursday, August 15.

Exactus’ management will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide a business update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Investor Conference Call Details:

Participants should call in at least 10 minutes prior to the call. The dial-in information is as follows:

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Toll free dial-in number: 1-877-451-6152

Toll / International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13693789

The conference call will be broadcast and available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.exactusinc.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. ET on August 15, 2019 through August 29, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13693789

To learn more about Exactus, Inc., visit the website at www.exactusinc.com .

About Exactus:

Exactus Inc. is a company advocated to reintegrating the hemp supply chain into the world’s mainstream commercial markets, including the farming, development and distribution of hemp-derived Cannabidiol products, which is more commonly referred to as CBD, and is one of the non-psychoactive Cannabinoids found in the plant. Industrial hemp is a type of Cannabis plant containing less than 0.3% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is the psychoactive component of the Cannabis plant. Industrial hemp is cultivated for the plant’s seed, fiber, and extracts. After 40 years of prohibition, the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, known as the 2018 Farm Bill, legalized hemp on the federal level as an agricultural crop. Hemp production will be regulated by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the states. As a result, Hemp has generally been removed from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). A potential risk of growing hemp in the United States is that the entire crop must be destroyed if it tests at a THC percentage greater than 0.3%.

For more information about Exactus: www.exactusinc.com .

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our most recent Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 29, 2019 and under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 14, 2019, and in other periodic and current reports we file with the SEC. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition, or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See "Safe Harbor" below.

Safe Harbor - Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic and current filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Andrew Johnson

Chief Strategy Officer

Exactus Inc.

509-999-9695

ir@exactusinc.com



