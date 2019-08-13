Post-consumer Recycled Plastics: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast (2019-2023) with EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen, MBA Polymers, SUEZ, TerraCycle, and Veolia Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increased demand for recycled plastics from packaging industry



Many industries are adopting green and sustainable solutions, with the increase in awareness about healthy living. Therefore, consumers are using post-consumer recycled post-consumer recycled plastics. Hence, considerable attention is being drawn to plastic recycling. With the growing awareness among consumers about environmental protection, the packaging industry is shifting to the use of post-consumer recycled plastics.



In 2016, 40%-45% of the plastics were used by the global packaging industry, which accounted for a major portion of plastics consumption. This demand for recycled plastics from packaging industry will lead to the expansion of the global post-consumer recycled plastics market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.



Technological Advances in Plastic Recycling



Heavy machinery that can transform recycled plastics into usable products by sorting waste appropriately is required. Also, artificial intelligence (Al) is contributing to the development of waste recycling techniques. To address the issues associated with plastic recycling.



International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) invented a pressure reactor that renders recycling more accessible and sustainable. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as increased demand for recycled plastics from the packaging industry, lightweight nature and durable properties of recycled plastics, and environment-friendly nature of recycled plastics.



However, the low recycling rate of plastics, negative impacts of China's plastic recycling ban, and stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of the post-consumer recycled plastics industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



The post-consumer recycled plastics market analysis considers sales from polyethylene terephthalate (PET), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP), and other types. The analysis also considers the sales of post-consumer recycled plastics in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the PET segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as numerous recyclable PET products will play a significant role in the PET segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global post-consumer recycled plastics market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading post-consumer recycled plastics manufacturers, that include:



EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Ges.m.b.H.

MBA Polymers Inc.

SUEZ S.A.

TerraCycle Inc.

Veolia

Also, the post-consumer recycled plastics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL TYPE



Comparison by material type

PET - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

HDPE - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PP - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by material type

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rise in awareness about using recycled plastics through social media

Technological advances in plastic recycling

Improved material sorting infrastructure

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

