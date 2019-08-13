Post-consumer Recycled Plastics: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast (2019-2023) with EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen, MBA Polymers, SUEZ, TerraCycle, and Veolia Dominating
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increased demand for recycled plastics from packaging industry
Many industries are adopting green and sustainable solutions, with the increase in awareness about healthy living. Therefore, consumers are using post-consumer recycled post-consumer recycled plastics. Hence, considerable attention is being drawn to plastic recycling. With the growing awareness among consumers about environmental protection, the packaging industry is shifting to the use of post-consumer recycled plastics.
In 2016, 40%-45% of the plastics were used by the global packaging industry, which accounted for a major portion of plastics consumption. This demand for recycled plastics from packaging industry will lead to the expansion of the global post-consumer recycled plastics market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
Technological Advances in Plastic Recycling
Heavy machinery that can transform recycled plastics into usable products by sorting waste appropriately is required. Also, artificial intelligence (Al) is contributing to the development of waste recycling techniques. To address the issues associated with plastic recycling.
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) invented a pressure reactor that renders recycling more accessible and sustainable. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The market report looks at factors such as increased demand for recycled plastics from the packaging industry, lightweight nature and durable properties of recycled plastics, and environment-friendly nature of recycled plastics.
However, the low recycling rate of plastics, negative impacts of China's plastic recycling ban, and stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of the post-consumer recycled plastics industry over the forecast period.
Segments Analyzed
The post-consumer recycled plastics market analysis considers sales from polyethylene terephthalate (PET), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP), and other types. The analysis also considers the sales of post-consumer recycled plastics in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the PET segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as numerous recyclable PET products will play a significant role in the PET segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global post-consumer recycled plastics market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading post-consumer recycled plastics manufacturers, that include:
- EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Ges.m.b.H.
- MBA Polymers Inc.
- SUEZ S.A.
- TerraCycle Inc.
- Veolia
Also, the post-consumer recycled plastics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL TYPE
- Comparison by material type
- PET - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- HDPE - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- PP - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by material type
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Rise in awareness about using recycled plastics through social media
- Technological advances in plastic recycling
- Improved material sorting infrastructure
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Ges.m.b.H.
- MBA Polymers Inc.
- SUEZ S.A.
- TerraCycle Inc.
- Veolia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i938zk
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.