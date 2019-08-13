Global Airlines Market 2018 Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2023)

Wise.Guy.

Airlines companies provide air transport services for traveling passengers and freight, utilizing aircraft to supply these services. These companies are recognized with an air operating certificate or license issued by a governmental aviation body. Airlines companies vary in size, from small domestic airlines to full-service international airlines with double-decker airplanes.

These airline services can be categorized as intercontinental, domestic, regional, or international, and may be operated as scheduled services or charters. Airlines is a flourishing business, and the global airlines market is highly competitive. To sustain their positions, these airlines companies form partnerships or alliances with other airlines.

The global airlines market is gaining tremendous traction worldwide owing to the increased air travel rate. Recently, most airline companies are seen making considerable investments in modifying aircraft technologies and cabin interior. Some of them are offering comfortable and luxurious traveling experience while some are adding new, long-haul aircraft.

Major Key Players:

Air France KLM

American Airlines Group

ANA Holdings

British Airways

Delta Air Lines

Deutsche Lufthansa

Hainan Airlines

Japan Airlines

LATAM Airlines Group

Qantas Airways

Ryanair Holdings

Singapore Airlines

Southwest Airlines

Thai Airways International PCL

United Continental Holdings

WestJet Airlines

Rising air travels are a significant factor helping the airlines its market to garner increasing traction year by year. According to an industry analysis recently uploaded on the WGR website, the global airlines market is expected to gain immense growth by 2023 at a moderate CAGR from 2018-2023. Over the last decade, the airline industry has been witnessing robust growth, owing to the increased diversification among airlines worldwide.

Passenger traffic is expanding, despite a slight slowdown in the global economy. Over the recent years, the large aviation markets, such as the US, Europe, and Asia have been witnessing increased expenses by passengers, due to the rising per capita income in these regions and the increasing rate of business travels. This has resulted in the expansion of the aviation market.

To suffice the heightened demand for global air travel; airline companies are increasing their fleet numbers & size. While industry players operating in the market; are answering this increased demand in the best possible way by implementing innovations & radical improvements in airlines. Moreover, recently, low-cost carriers have made air travels easier and convenient, whilst some airline companies are extending their services to various geographic locations. Due to which air travels are increasing, driving the global airlines market.

However, increasing fuel charges and pressure to curtail the air travel charges by the governments are some of the factors restraining the growth market during the forecast period. Also, resource challenges, realigning staff expertise, and managing cost, such considerations are causing hindrance in the growth of the airlines market.

Alternatively, these aviation companies are still gaining prominence in the market due to the widened funnel of supporting the projects and operations. Furthermore, increasing investments in R&D and technological advancements are helping the market to create a significant revenue pocket.

The market is segmented into three main segments, by types, by applications, and by region. By types, the market is sub-segmented into domestic and international. By applications, the market is sub-segmented into passenger and freight. By regions, the regional analysis covers North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia etc.), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), and Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).



On July 23, 2019, Etihad Airways, the UAE’s second-largest airline is learned to have initiated talks to bid for Jet Airways through the IBC process.

