Global Oilfield Drilling Elevators Market Report 2019-2023 - Increasing Global Active Rig Count, Growing Upstream Investments, Rising Global Energy Demand

Increasing global active rig count



Oil and gas E&P activities are increasing worldwide, following the recovery of global crude oil prices. Owing to the increase in global crude oil prices, oil and gas companies are investing in oil and gas E&P projects to extract oil and gas, and thus enhance oil and gas production and earn greater profits.



The increase in drilling activities will lead to a rise in the demand for oil and gas drilling rigs, and in turn, for oilfield drilling equipment such as oilfield drilling elevators. This demand for active rig count will lead to the expansion of the global oilfield drilling elevators market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



Advances in drilling elevator technology



Elevators in oilfield drilling rigs are used to handle drill pipes, drill collars, casings, and tubing pipes while drilling a wellbore. The safety of the crew while handling the rig floor equipment is important as any unsafe handling of the rig floor equipment can lead to accidents and injuries. Therefore, to address this issue, many companies are introducing innovative drilling elevator technology.



The advances in drilling elevators can reduce the manual handling of tubular and drill pipes and help to lower the number of accidents on the rig floor. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report also looks at factors such as increasing global active rig count, growing upstream investments, rising global energy demand. However, challenges associated with rig floor operations, adoption of alternative energy sources, fluctuations in oil and gas prices may hamper the growth of the oilfield drilling elevators industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



The oilfield drilling elevators market analysis considers sales from both onshore and offshore applications. The analysis also considers the sales of oilfield drilling elevators in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the onshore segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing oil and E&P activities, especially in shale reserves, will play a significant role in the onshore segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global oilfield drilling elevators market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oilfield drilling elevators manufacturers, that include:



Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Frank's International N.V.

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Weatherford International PLC

Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd.

Also, the oilfield drilling elevators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Onshore - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Offshore - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Advances in drilling elevator technology

Innovations in pipe handing systems

Rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater projects

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

