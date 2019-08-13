Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Set to Record a CAGR of Approx 23% Between 2019 & 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Surge in the adoption of cloud services



With the advent of cloud technologies and their benefits, such as reduced CAPEX and OPEX, effective disaster recovery, and high computation power, enterprises prefer public, private, and hybrid cloud services to on-premise data center solutions. Vendors of the market in focus are capitalizing on this development and are offering products that complement cloud solutions. Therefore, the rising adoption of cloud services will simultaneously increase sales of SDDC solutions, which will contribute to the market growth over the forecast period.



The global software-defined data center market is expected to record a CAGR of almost 23% during 2019-2023, despite its decelerating growth momentum.



Increasing demand for higher bandwidth and low latency



With rising IoT applications and edge computing, the need for higher bandwidth and low latency is increasing. Therefore, telecommunication service providers are focusing on implementing a 5G network across countries. As a result, the need for data centers that can address bandwidth and low latency is growing.



These factors have been creating a need for SDD solutions, which play a crucial role in increasing the efficiency of data center components, including network infrastructure. Therefore, the rising demand for higher bandwidth and low latency is a key trend that will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



Also, our global software-defined data center report has observed market growth factors such as demand for data center modernization, geographic disaggregation of data centers, and surge in the adoption of cloud services. However, cybersecurity concerns, implementation challenges, and virtualization sprawl may hamper the growth of the software-defined data center industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



The software-defined data center market analysis considers sales from the software-defined storage (SDS), software-defined compute (SDC), and software defines networking (SDN) segments. The analysis also considers the sales of the software-defined data center in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the SDS segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. SDS solutions reduce operational complexities and costs for enterprises by eliminating their dependency on hardware, increasing their deployment rate compared with other solutions. Furthermore, SDS solutions offer simplified data management, transparency in storage availability, and scalability. As a result, the market segment will maintain its leading position over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global software-defined data center market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading software-defined data center manufacturers, which include:



Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

IBM Corp.

VMware

Also, the software-defined data center market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Threat of new entrants

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT



Comparison by component

SDS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

SDC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

SDN - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by component

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Extended partnerships, strategic collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions

Increasing demand for higher bandwidth and low latency

Growing implementation of IoT

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.

IBM Corp.

VMware Inc.

