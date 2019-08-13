Insights Into the World Motorcycle TCU Market to 2023 with Sales Data for Single- & Dual-Clutch Transmission
Increase in electrification of mechanical components used in motorcycles
Continuous innovations in motorcycle components is resulting in an increased demand for electrification of mechanical components to replace the mechanical parts of the vehicle. The incorporation of electronic components is driving the penetration rate of automation in transmission systems. This will lead to the expansion of the global motorcycle transmission control unit market at a CAGR of over 29% during the forecast period.
Development of hybrid motorcycles with semi-automatic transmission
The development of hybrid motorcycles has helped many automotive manufacturers to overcome the drawbacks of mile range. This is because hybrid motorcycles are designed with semi-automatic transmission and related components such as motorcycle TCU. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The market report looks at factors such as the growing adoption of semi-automatic and automatic transmission in motorcycles, rise in long-distance traveling on motorcycles, and increase in electrification of mechanical components used in motorcycles.
However, the high cost of ownership associated with semi-automatic motorcycles, lack of popularity among motorcycles enthusiasts, and increasing complexity of TCUs used in motorcycle may hamper the growth of the motorcycle transmission control unit industry over the forecast period.
Segments Analyzed
The motorcycle transmission control unit market analysis considers sales from both the segments, including single-clutch transmission and dual-clutch transmission. The analysis also considers the sales of motorcycle transmission control unit in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
In 2018, the single-clutch transmission segment had a significant market share. However, the dual-clutch transmission segment is expected to take over the forecast period. Factors such as semi-automatic and automatic transmission technology used in DCT will play a significant role in the dual-clutch transmission segment to enhance its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a few major players, the global motorcycle transmission control unit market is concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading motorcycle transmission control unit manufacturers, that include:
- Biperformance Development Corp.
- Continental
- Ricardo
- SEDEMAC Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd.
Also, the motorcycle transmission control unit market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Single-clutch transmission - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Dual-clutch transmission - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of custom conversion kit for the motorcycle transmission system
- Increasing popularity of DCT technology
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Biperformance Development Corp.
- Continental AG
- Ricardo PLC
- SEDEMAC Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd.
