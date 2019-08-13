Insights Into the World Motorcycle TCU Market to 2023 with Sales Data for Single- & Dual-Clutch Transmission

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Motorcycle Transmission Control Unit Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increase in electrification of mechanical components used in motorcycles



Continuous innovations in motorcycle components is resulting in an increased demand for electrification of mechanical components to replace the mechanical parts of the vehicle. The incorporation of electronic components is driving the penetration rate of automation in transmission systems. This will lead to the expansion of the global motorcycle transmission control unit market at a CAGR of over 29% during the forecast period.



Development of hybrid motorcycles with semi-automatic transmission



The development of hybrid motorcycles has helped many automotive manufacturers to overcome the drawbacks of mile range. This is because hybrid motorcycles are designed with semi-automatic transmission and related components such as motorcycle TCU. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as the growing adoption of semi-automatic and automatic transmission in motorcycles, rise in long-distance traveling on motorcycles, and increase in electrification of mechanical components used in motorcycles.



However, the high cost of ownership associated with semi-automatic motorcycles, lack of popularity among motorcycles enthusiasts, and increasing complexity of TCUs used in motorcycle may hamper the growth of the motorcycle transmission control unit industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



The motorcycle transmission control unit market analysis considers sales from both the segments, including single-clutch transmission and dual-clutch transmission. The analysis also considers the sales of motorcycle transmission control unit in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.



In 2018, the single-clutch transmission segment had a significant market share. However, the dual-clutch transmission segment is expected to take over the forecast period. Factors such as semi-automatic and automatic transmission technology used in DCT will play a significant role in the dual-clutch transmission segment to enhance its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global motorcycle transmission control unit market is concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading motorcycle transmission control unit manufacturers, that include:



Biperformance Development Corp.

Continental

Ricardo

SEDEMAC Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd.

Also, the motorcycle transmission control unit market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Single-clutch transmission - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Dual-clutch transmission - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Development of hybrid motorcycles with semi-automatic transmission

Development of custom conversion kit for the motorcycle transmission system

Increasing popularity of DCT technology

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Biperformance Development Corp.

Continental AG

Ricardo PLC

SEDEMAC Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd.

