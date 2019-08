Worldwide Aesthetic, Dermatological & Plastic Surgery Trends & Opportunities (2017-2022): Surgery Procedures Volume Approaching 23.3 Million by 2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aesthetic, Dermatological & Plastic Surgery - Global Trends & Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2017, the number of aesthetic, dermatological and plastic surgery procedures performed worldwide totalled approximately 20 million. The number of procedures per year is forecast to grow at a 3.1% compound annual rate over the 2017-2022 interval, with volume approaching 23.3 million by 2022. The rate of growth is significantly greater than the growth rate for the combined population of the 29 countries analyzed in this report of 0.7% per year.

Questions Answered in this Report

What are the trends and opportunities in the aesthetic, dermatological & plastic surgery market?

Where are the biggest opportunities for medical product and pharmaceutical companies whose revenues are directly tied to trends in aesthetic, dermatological & plastic surgery markets?

What are the aesthetic, dermatological & plastic surgery procedure volume trends by type, by country, by region, and globally?

Which countries represent the largest aesthetic, dermatological & plastic surgery markets today and which countries are emerging and growing most rapidly?

DATABOOK: Buyers of this report also receive an Excel dashboard containing aesthetic, dermatological & plastic surgery procedure forecasts segmented by global, region (4) and country (32).

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Global Procedure Volume Overview

3. Aesthetic, Dermatological and Plastic Surgery Procedures by Type



4. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ctos1a

