Global Positioning System (GPS) Tracker Markets to 2023 - Growing Demand for Advanced GPS Trackers
Increasing demand for fleet management system
Industries, including oil and gas, courier, construction, and others rely on fleet management systems to improve their fleet productivity. The implementation of fleet management systems involves the integration of GPS trackers to record the data. This need for GPS trackers will lead to the expansion of the GPS tracker market at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.
Growing demand for advanced GPS trackers
The adoption of advanced GPS trackers is increasing in cargo containers, commercial vehicles, and fleet management. This enhances operational efficiency and return on investment. Such benefits of using GPS trackers is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
Also, our GPS tracker market report looks at factors such as the increasing demand for fleet management system, growing investment in satellite deployment, and growing investment in the LTE network. However, the growing demand for OBD dongles, connectivity issues with GPS trackers, and security issues related to fleet management system may hamper the growth of the positioning system (GPS) tracker industry over the forecast period.
Segments Analyzed
The GPS tracker market analysis considers sales from segments including logistics and transportation, construction and mining, government, and oil and gas. The analysis also considers the sales of GPS tracker in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the logistics and transportation segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for fleet management in logistics will play a significant role in the logistics and transportation segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the GPS tracker market is moderately fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading positioning system (GPS) tracker manufacturers, that include:
- CalAmp Corp.
- Geotab Inc.
- ORBCOMM Inc.
- Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.
- Sierra Wireless Inc.
Also, the positioning system (GPS) tracker market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Logistics and transportation - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Construction and mining - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Government - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions
- Government mandates regarding integration of GPS trackers into vehicles
- Growing demand for advanced GPS trackers
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- CalAmp Corp.
- Geotab Inc.
- ORBCOMM Inc.
- Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.
- Sierra Wireless Inc.
