Global Positioning System (GPS) Tracker Markets to 2023 - Growing Demand for Advanced GPS Trackers

Increasing demand for fleet management system



Industries, including oil and gas, courier, construction, and others rely on fleet management systems to improve their fleet productivity. The implementation of fleet management systems involves the integration of GPS trackers to record the data. This need for GPS trackers will lead to the expansion of the GPS tracker market at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for advanced GPS trackers



The adoption of advanced GPS trackers is increasing in cargo containers, commercial vehicles, and fleet management. This enhances operational efficiency and return on investment. Such benefits of using GPS trackers is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



Also, our GPS tracker market report looks at factors such as the increasing demand for fleet management system, growing investment in satellite deployment, and growing investment in the LTE network. However, the growing demand for OBD dongles, connectivity issues with GPS trackers, and security issues related to fleet management system may hamper the growth of the positioning system (GPS) tracker industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



The GPS tracker market analysis considers sales from segments including logistics and transportation, construction and mining, government, and oil and gas. The analysis also considers the sales of GPS tracker in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the logistics and transportation segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for fleet management in logistics will play a significant role in the logistics and transportation segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the GPS tracker market is moderately fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading positioning system (GPS) tracker manufacturers, that include:



CalAmp Corp.

Geotab Inc.

ORBCOMM Inc.

Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

Sierra Wireless Inc.

Also, the positioning system (GPS) tracker market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Logistics and transportation - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Construction and mining - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Government - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions

Government mandates regarding integration of GPS trackers into vehicles

Growing demand for advanced GPS trackers

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

CalAmp Corp.

Geotab Inc.

ORBCOMM Inc.

Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

Sierra Wireless Inc.

