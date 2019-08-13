Global PVC compound market is expected to reach $15 billion by 2024

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the polyvinylchloride (PVC) compound market is promising with opportunities in the electrical and electronics, building and construction, packaging, and automotive industries. The PVC compound market is expected to reach an estimated $15 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growth in building and construction activities and increasing demand for consumer electronics.



In this market, different types of PVC compound such as film and sheet, wire and cable, pipe and fitting, flooring, profile and tubes, and others are used as application. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the film and sheet segment will remain the largest application by value and volume due to increasing demand of food packaging in the emerging nations. Lucintel predicts that flooring application is expected to witness the highest growth during forecast period due to growth in luxury vinyl tile (LVT) market.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for pipe & fitting, wire & cable, and profiles.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the PVC compound industry, includes development of molecular orientation technology for efficient, environment-friendly, and cost-efficient high pressure PVC water pipes. Westlake, INEOS, Mexichem, Formosa Plastics, PKN Orlen, Teknor Apex, Benvic, Aurora Plastics, Roscom and others are among the major PVC compound manufacturers.

Lucintel, has analyzed and forecasted for the PVC compound market by application, end use, product type, manufacturing process, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “ Growth Opportunities in the PVC Compound Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis .” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

