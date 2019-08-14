2019 Global Surgical Sutures And Staples Market Driver, Trends And Supply Chain

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Surgical Sutures And Staples Global Market Report 2019 from its vast research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surgical sutures and staples market consists of sales of surgical sutures and staples and related services. Surgical sutures and staples are medical devices used by surgeons to hold skin, internal organs, blood vessels or any other tissues together after they have been severed during surgery. Sutures and staples hold incised body parts together until they are completely healed. These devices can either be absorbable or non-absorbable. An absorbable suture breaks down in tissue and degrades as a wound or incision heals, while a non-absorbable suture resists the body's attempt to dissolve it. Non-absorbable sutures must be removed after a surface incision heals.

The global surgical sutures and staples market was valued at about $7.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $9.11 billion at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the surgical sutures and staples market in 2018. The surgical sutures and staples market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The increase in number of surgical procedures across the globe is an important driver for the surgical sutures and staples market. This is mainly because surgeries are an important treatment procedure used to repair injury, relieve symptoms, restore function, remove diseased organs or replace anatomical parts of the body. Moreover, surgeries are also performed under emergency conditions such as trauma, fracture and acute infection. For instance, according to the US Department of Health & Human Services, there were 22 million surgeries performed in the US in 2014, out of which 52.7% were in outpatient surgeries.

An increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is a major restraint for the surgical sutures and staples market. Minimally invasive surgery is a surgery technique to operate with less damage to the body than the open surgery technique. It also involves with less pain, a shorter hospital stay and fewer complications than an open surgery. This has led to an increasing adoption of these surgeries. For instance, according to a Canada-based market research firm iData Research, more than 693,000 robotic assisted procedures were performed in the USA, in 2017, out of which around 86% were minimally invasive surgeries.

The use of disposable surgical sutures and staple devices is an emerging trend in the surgical sutures and staples market. This is mainly due to heightened concerns regarding communicable infections associated with the use of reusable sutures and staple devices for surgeries. Disposable surgical sutures and staple devices are designed in such a way that they are discarded after one use and cannot be reused. In this regard, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides protocols to prevent spread of pathogens and promotes the use of disposable devices.

Major players in the surgical sutures and staples market include Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Conmed Corporation, Medtronic plc.

