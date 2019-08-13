US man collects stone around Slave House on Goree Island for 400 years of African American History

400 years is an opportunity to embrace the human family and to right the ship in new direction for humanity, Don Victor Mooney

GOREE ISLAND, SENEGAL, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mr. Don Victor Mooney, of Queens, New York, is the President of HR 1242 Resilience Project. Mr. Mooney became the first African American to row across the Atlantic Ocean on his fourth try, after failing two times from Goree Island. The mission was in honor of his brother that died from AIDS and to encourage voluntary HIV testing.400 years is an opportunity to embrace the human family and to right the ship in new direction for humanity - Don Victor MooneyH.R. 1242 Resilience Project in partnership with Office of Brooklyn Borough President, is commemorating the 400 year anniversary of the first enslaved Africans arriving in the English colonies in 1619 in Point Comfort, Virginia. The theme for HR 1242 Resilience Project is 400 Years: Resilience, Faith, Healing and Partnership.The Brooklyn Bridge Park tribute will play a vital role in our ability to better understand the past and honor the history that African Americans and all persons of color have made on American culture and our continued crusade for freedom and justice for all - Congressman Adriano Espailatt (Harlem).Sometimes history will not be kind to us, however we have a moral obligation, a mission and a mandate to speak up, speak out and get in good trouble. I wish you all an enlightening and successful commemoration. Fight the good fight, and keep the faith! Congressman John Lewis (Georgia)The commemoration is scheduled for August 17, and it includes the Lt. Michael Healy Swim, named after the first African American in the US Coast Guard.As the Arctic becomes the focus of increasing global attention, amidst climate change and the emergence of new resources, Coast Guard Cutter Healy honors our namesake by patrolling our nation’s borders, protecting and defending our freedoms for future generations. As the nation celebrates the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first people of African ancestry into the Americas, we hope to remind all Americans that the contributions of freed slaves were felt as far North as the Bering Sea and Arctic Circle, and that the African American heroes of the United States Coast Guard deserve distinction in our nation’s history books - Mary Ann Durly, Captain, U.S. Coast Guard, Commanding Officer USCGC HEALY (WAGB 20)African Americans that embodied resilience and made contributions to New York State and across the country are being recognized along with African States on United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which are contributing to global world peace and security. The event will conclude with a interfaith candlelight vigil.As you honor Most Reverend Wilton Daniel Gregory, the recently installed Metropolitan Archbishop of Washington, as well as Reverend Augustus Tolton, the first openly African American Catholic priest being considered for possible future canonization, Both of these outstanding individuals, now being recognized through the H.R. 1242 Resilience Awards, bring a real sense of promise and hope for the ongoing possibilities of unity among our people. The themes chosen for this 400th anniversary: Resilience, Faith, Healing & Partnership contribute to a spirit that helps to make us one and provide for enduring peace - His Excellency, Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States.When: August 13, 2019Time: 4:00 pmWhere: Outside Slave House on Goree Island, Senegal (West Africa)On the net:Contact in Senegal:Victor Mooney00221-778-669-466contact@HR1242Resilience.comEditors Note: Mr. Mooney arrives in Dakar on August 13 and returns back in New York on Thursday morning.



