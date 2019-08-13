"Election Integrity: Facts, Fraud and Fiction," Aug. 27 Event with Heritage Foundation's Hans von Spakovsky

Hans von Spakovsky

With disgruntlement ongoing over Georgia's 2018 elections, Georgia Public Policy Foundation hosts former FEC Commissioner in Atlanta

Allegations of impropriety linger over the election process.” — Georgia Public Policy Foundation

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An upcoming article by The New Yorker is headlined, "Stacey Abrams's Fight for a Fair Vote: As the 2020 elections approach, Abrams is leading the battle against voter suppression." Abrams lost the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election, and allegations of impropriety linger over the election process.The article uses such terms as "the highly irregular nature of the contest," and "an election marred by charges of voter suppression."Just how "irregular" was it? Were votes suppressed?These are questions Heritage Foundation Senior Legal Fellow Hans von Spakovsky is uniquely qualified to tackle. Join the Georgia Public Policy Foundation for “Election Integrity: Facts, Fraud and Fiction,” a noon Policy Briefing Luncheon keynoted by von Spakovsky on Tuesday, August 27, at the Georgian Club in Atlanta.A senior legal fellow in The Heritage Foundation’s Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, von Spakovsky is manager of the think tank’s Election Law Reform Initiative, where he studies and writes about campaign finance restrictions, voter fraud and voter ID, enforcement of federal voting rights laws, administration of elections and voting equipment standards. President Donald Trump appointed him to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity in 2017.Before joining Heritage in 2008, von Spakovsky served two years as a member of the Federal Election Commission, the authority charged with enforcing campaign finance laws for congressional and presidential elections, including public funding. Previously, von Spakovsky worked at the Justice Department as counsel to the assistant attorney general for civil rights, providing expertise in enforcing the Voting Rights Act and the Help America Vote Act of 2002.He has served on the Board of Advisors of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and on the Fulton County Board of Registrations and Elections. He is a former vice chairman of the Fairfax County (Va.) Electoral Board and a former member of the Virginia Advisory Board to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. He currently serves on the Policy Board of the American Civil Rights Union.Von Spakovsky is a former litigator, in-house counsel and senior corporate officer in the insurance industry, where he worked on tort reform and civil justice issues for more than a decade. The resident of Vienna, Va., is a graduate of Vanderbilt University School of Law and earned his bachelor’s degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.This event, which is open to the public, is $35 to attend and includes lunch. Registration is required; the deadline to register is Friday, August 23. Register here at Eventbrite or send your check for $35 per attendee (memo: “Elections Event”) to Georgia Public Policy Foundation, 3200 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Suite 214, Atlanta, GA 30339.Questions? Email info@georgiapolicy.org or call Benita Dodd at 404-256-4050.Media who wish to attend must contact Benita Dodd.



