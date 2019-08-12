/EIN News/ -- Folsom NJ, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Contact: Marissa Travaline

SJI Releases First-Ever Environmental, Social and Governance Report

FOLSOM, NJ, August 12, 2019 –SJI (NYSE: SJI) released recently its first-ever Environmental, Social and Governance Report (ESG) highlighting the company’s efforts and achievements in environmental sustainability, social impact and corporate governance. The new report is an evolution of the company’s former Corporate Sustainability Report and showcases the organization’s renewed commitment to aligning corporate responsibility with the priorities of investors, customers, employees and other stakeholders.

The fully web-based report offers increased transparency and enhanced quality and quantity of information. It also measures progress over time, incorporating company data one year following SJI’s transformational acquisition of Elizabethtown and Elkton Gas. The SJI ESG report follows the EEI-AGA voluntary ESG/Sustainability reporting template - the first ever standard disclosure guidelines introduced for the industry.

“The evolution of this data-driven tool is rooted in the continuing transformation of our business,” said Mike Renna, president and chief executive officer, SJI. “Our ESG efforts support our focus on safe, reliable, affordable, regulated operations and drive long-term value for our shareholders through a responsible and sustainable business model.”

The SJI ESG Report, can be viewed at sjindustries.com/esg.

About SJI

SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI’s regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 681,000 South Jersey Gas, Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas customers in New Jersey and Maryland. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.

