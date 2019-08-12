Free Lunch Alert - Brought To You By The Crave App, This Friday Only

Crave Giveaway with Forkright

Crave is collaborating with Forkright to treat New Yorkers with 500 "FREE BOWL" deals to redeem on the app.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happening in NYC this Friday August 16th, the Crave app is giving away 500 "FREE FORKRIGHT BOWL" deals to redeem from the restaurant Forkright!

To redeem a "free bowl" deal, new Crave customers will need to follow these 4 simple steps:

1. Download & open the Crave app just before 11am on Friday 08/16

2. Navigate to Forkright (Chelsea) on Crave's interactive map

3. Be one of the first 500 people to redeem a ‘Free Bowl’ deal

4. Head down to Forkright to grab your nutritious bowl!

For those who haven't heard, Crave is the newest restaurant deals app to launch in NYC after massive success in Australia!

Co-founded by renown 3 Michelin stars celebrity chef Marco-Pierre White, Crave is set to revolutionize the restaurant industry, with its dynamic pricing model, based on real-time demand.

With Crave, restaurant owners simply open the app and send out live deals of up to 50% off of the total bill, enticing the customer to visit the venue at a specific time. A true win-win.

The app features everything from local burger joints to fine dining feeds. Some of New York’s greatest hits like Feast, Babu-Ji, The Library at the Public Theater, Raclette, Sons of Thunder, Rai Rai Ken & Souvlaki GR have already joined.

Download the Crave app for free

The promotion will only be available to new Crave Customers, Friday August 16th, 2019, on select items and while supplies last. For full terms & conditions: https://craveit.com/free-bowls-from-forkright/



