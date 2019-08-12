Associa Northern California Hosts Educational Webinar on Social Media Best Practices

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, CA, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California will be hosting an educational webinar on social media best practices for current and potential board members on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 6-7 p.m. CT.



The webinar will be hosted by Steven Weil, attorney and one of the founding principles of Berding Weil LLP. He will provide listeners information on how to best use social media, including Next Door, TownSq, Facebook, and Twitter in their communities. Attendees can learn about different regulations and what information should be shared on these sites.



“Associa Northern California understands that social media is a difficult area to navigate for our board members,” stated Kelly Zibell, Associa Northern California president. “We are dedicated to providing board members the tools they need to help understand the benefits and pitfalls of social media as well as how to use these sites to build value for their communities. We encourage current and potential board members to sign-up and join the webinar.”



Please register HERE to learn more about social media and how to use it in your community.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



