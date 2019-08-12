Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offerings of Common Stock and Convertible Senior Notes, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Options

Source: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. – August 12, 2019 4:05 PM ET

/EIN News/ -- Lakewood, Colo., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLAB) (“Mesa”) today announced the closing of its previously announced concurrent underwritten public offerings of an aggregate of 431,250 shares of its common stock (the “Shares”) at a public offering price of $210.00 per share for gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, of approximately $90.6 million, and $172.5 million aggregate principal amount of 1.375% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “Notes”), which includes the exercise in full of the underwriters’ options to purchase 56,250 additional Shares and $22.5 million additional aggregate principal amount of Notes. The offering of the Shares is expected to result in approximately $85.0 million in net proceeds to Mesa after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Mesa. The offering of the Notes is expected to result in approximately $167.2 million in net proceeds to Mesa after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Mesa.



Mesa intends to use the net proceeds from the offerings to continue its acquisition strategy and for general corporate purposes. Mesa has not entered into any agreements with respect to any acquisitions at this time.

Jefferies LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as the representatives of the underwriters for the offerings. Evercore Group L.L.C. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC also acted as book runners on the common stock offering and the notes offering, respectively, and Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acted as a lead manager on the common stock offering.

The common stock offering and the notes offering were effected pursuant to Mesa’s shelf registration statement (including a base prospectus), which Mesa filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Final prospectus supplements related to the offerings were filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectuses, including the base prospectus, may be freely obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 877-821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, and from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of, the Shares or the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation, or sale of the Shares or the Notes would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification thereof under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets quality control products and services. Mesa is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, and operates out of ten physical locations globally.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds of the offerings, constitute forward-looking statements identified by words like “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Mesa’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the other reports that Mesa periodically files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those Mesa contemplated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views and Mesa does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof except as required by law.

Contact: Gary Owens, President and CEO John Sakys, CFO both of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. 303-987-8000



