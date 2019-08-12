Tetra Bio-Pharma Engages LifeSci Advisors and LifeSci Public Relations as Strategic Partners

Integrated Corporate Communications, Public Relations and Investor Relations Program to Focus on Elevating Company’s Visibility Ahead of Multiple Key Milestones

/EIN News/ -- ORLEANS, Ontario, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., a leader in drug discovery and development for cannabinoid-based therapeutics, announced today the company has engaged LifeSci Advisors LLC, a leading investor relations consultancy serving life science companies, and LifeSci Public Relations LLC, a corporate communications firm helping clients engage their corporate audiences and achieve their business objectives via a broad array of traditional, social and digital media tools. LifeSci will work to implement and execute a comprehensive investor relations and communications program that will include analyst and investor targeting/outreach, non-deal roadshows, corporate communications, media engagement, social media and Key Opinion Leader (KOL) events.



“We are delighted to engage LifeSci during this exciting time of growth for Tetra,” said Guy Chamberland, Ph.D., chief executive officer and chief scientific officer of Tetra Bio-Pharma. “With multiple value-creating milestones on the horizon, it is important for us to clearly communicate our overarching value proposition to investors and the industry as we achieve these key inflection points. We believe LifeSci and its robust and unique integrated platform is in the best position to help us do that.”

The agreement for the engagement of LifeSci Advisors commenced on August 6, 2019 for a term of 12 months. LifeSci Advisors will be paid fees of US$30,000 per month for its services, with an annual increase of 5% on such monthly fee.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TSX-V: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved and FDA reviewed clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. Tetra Bio-Pharma has subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals, Natural Health and Veterinary Products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant-based elements. With patients at the core of its mission, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies. For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com More information at: www.tetrabiopharma.com Source: Tetra Bio-Pharma.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information, including the expected timing of completion of the Private Placement; the size of the Private Placement; the participation of Tetra directors, officers and employees in the Private Placement, the satisfaction of the conditions of closing of the Private Placement and on the anticipated timeframes. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, the success of the Company's research and development strategies, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, the timing of clinical trials, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

Guy Chamberland, Ph.D.,

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer

514-220-9225

Investors@tetrabiopharma.com



