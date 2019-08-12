What Is the Top Kansas-Based Brand in 2019? Koch Industries Again In Top Spot In Annual Brand Power Survey

Sprint and Garmin close in on Koch’s lead; Five rising brands make their first appearance in the top 25; Aviation industry dominates; Kansas sports teams have their strongest showing yet

Wichita, Kan., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

RSM Marketing Services has released the findings of its sixth annual Kansas-Based Brand Power consumer survey conducted by the Wichita Consumer Research Center to measure unaided brand power perceptions. According to the survey, the top Kansas-based brand is Koch Industries, headquartered in Wichita, followed closely by Sprint and Garmin, both based in the Kansas City metro area.

The online survey, conducted in Aug. 2019, asked 1,000 Kansans to name three Kansas-based brands they think are the most well known in the nation. The findings represent consumer sentiment, as well as the ability of brands to clearly project themselves.

The Top 25 Most Powerful Kansas-Based Brands for 2019 Are:

Top 25 Kansas-Based Brands 1. Koch 8. Jayhawks/KU 15. Frito Lay* 22. Freddy's 2. Sprint 9. Cerner 16. Royals 23. Hills/Science Diet 3. Garmin 10. Hallmark 17. Learjet 24. Spirit Aero 4. Pizza Hut* 11. Russel Stovers 18 Chiefs 25. Joe’s KC BBQ 5. Boeing* 12. Beechcraft 19. Wildcats/K State 6. Coleman* 13. Boulevard 20. Payless Shoes 7. Cessna 14. Dillons 21. AMC

* No longer based in Kansas

"Over the past six years we've seen Koch Industries go from non-existent on our survey to holding the top spot in the last three surveys," said Bruce Rowley, Managing Partner at RSM Marketing. "The Koch brand appears to have two very different meanings to consumers. Many of the mentions are clearly referring to 'Koch Industries' while others refer to the political activities of the 'Koch Brothers.'"

Koch Industries moved from 10th place in 2014 to barely snag the top spot in 2015 and has again held that lead just ahead of technology brands Sprint and Garmin.

Pizza Hut, Coleman and Boeing all remain in the top 10 despite the fact that, even though they started in Kansas, none have been based in Kansas for several years.

"This year it was exciting to see five brands make their first appearance in the top 25," said Mike Snyder, Managing Partner at RSM Marketing Services. "Our 'rising Kansas brands' include AMC Theatres, Spirit AeroSystems, Joe’s KC BBQ, K State Wildcats and Kansas City Royals."

This year was the strongest yet for sports brands in Kansas, as The University of Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs and K State Wildcats were all in the top 25. After a recent surge in the rankings, the Wichita State Shockers had a considerable drop this year.

"It's worth noting that sporting brands appear to be quickly and significantly affected by recent team performance," said Rowley.

Aviation was the strongest industry in the brand survey with five aviation brands appearing in the top 25. Boeing and Cessna were the clear brand leaders, Beechcraft and Learjet dropped down the list and Spirit AeroSystems made its first appearance in the top 25.

About RSM Marketing

RSM Marketing Services offers clients the most comprehensive range of in-house marketing services in the region. Founded in 2010, RSM plans and executes marketing strategies for a wide variety of high-growth clients. RSM's expanded service offerings include Hydraulic Studio, 360ideas and 360Wichita.com/360KC.com. Hydraulic Studio specializes in industrial video and photography. 360ideas specializes in online and digital marketing—providing website design and development, online advertising, online content marketing and more. 360Wichita.com and 360KC.com are leading local business and event directories. More information about RSM Marketing can be found at rsmconnect.com

About Wichita Consumer Research Center

The Wichita Consumer Research Center is a full-service consumer research facility with the ability to recruit, host and report on focus groups, surveys and more in Wichita, Kan. Wichita Consumer Research Center utilizes a range of recruiting techniques, based on the project needs and budget. Using exclusive partnerships with leading local online media properties, recruiting can often be completed quickly and cost efficiently. More information about Wichita Consumer Research Center can be found at WichitaResearch.com.

Bruce Rowley RSM Marketing 316.708.8918 browley@rsmconnect.com



